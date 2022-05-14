BGMI pro Snax reveals why he was not in Team XO in BMOC Round 4

The final round of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) is underway. One of the top teams in India, Team XO, competed in the BMOC on 12 May. After finishing in second place, the team easily qualified for the Pro Series Season 1.

However, it was surprising to see star player Snax not in Round 4. Since then, fans have been curious as to why he hasn't participated.

Snax talks about Team XO's composition in BMOC Round 4

In a recent livestream, Snax spoke about the issue and said that his team received their BMOC matchday schedule around 10 May. After the schedule was revealed, there was a vote to decide the playing four in a team meeting. In that vote, it was decided that the Sensei, Punk, Fierce, and Immortal would be the ones taking part.

Snax said he was aware that the team has great synergy with Immortal as he has been with the team since the start, while Snax joined the team only a few months ago. He believes that was the reason why he's not a part of Round 4.

Team XO had a horrible start to the BMOC as they were eliminated early in the first match but two consecutive chicken dinners helped them climb the points table. The team was placed second behind Team SouL with 84 points. The fact that teams like GodLike and Revenant did not qualify in this group shows how tough the qualification was.

Team XO is one of the leading contenders for the BMPS trophy as the side has been steady over the past six months. The team secured third place in the BGIS 2021. Snax was a part of Valocity Gaming in BGIS and his team had a forgettable run in the event.

Krafton allows teams to have a roster of up to six players in BMOC/BMPS, so it will be interesting to see whether Snax will play in BMPS or not.

Today, 16 teams from Group 3 will compete for six BMPS slots. It is going to be a tough competition between eight experienced teams and eight underdog teams.

BMPS Season 1

The first season of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series will start on 19 May with top 24 BMOC teams playing in the League Stage Round-Robin format.

Only the top 16 teams from the League Stage will advance to the four-day-long Grand Finals. BMPS will be played in online mode and the total prize pool on offer is INR 2 crore, which is the highest ever for a single event in India.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan