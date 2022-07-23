BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 3: Teams, schedule, Day 1 overview, when and where to watch 

With only four matches remaining for each team, the final day of the Group Stage will be intense as the bottom eight will be knocked out of the BGMI Showdown. OR Esports amassed 119 points in eight matches and acquired the first place in the overall rankings.

Since the gap in points between the 11th and 20th placed teams is small, a single mistake could take them out of the event. The day will feature three matches on Erangel, two on Sanhok, and one on Miramar.

The top 16 teams from the overall Group Stage standings will earn their seats in the Grand Finals, which will take place on July 24. The finals will only have six matches before the winners of the event are declared.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 3 schedule

The third day will be livestreamed from 4:00 pm IST on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports YouTube channel in Hindi and English.

Match 1: Group A and B - Erangel

Match 2: Group A and B - Miramar

Match 3: Group B and C - Sanhok

Match 4: Group B and C - Erangel

Match 5: Group A and C - Sanhok

Match 6: Group A and C - Erangel

Groups

Group A

7SEA Global Esports GodLike Orangutan R Esports INS Team Kinetic Udog India

Group B

Autobotz FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports Reckoning Esports Esports Wala Team Soul TSM

Group C

Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Revenant Skylightz Team Xspark Team XO

Day 2 highlights of BGMI Showdown Group Stage

Team Soul bounced back on Day 2, clinching an eight-kill chicken dinner in the first match played between Group A and B on the Sanhok map. At the end of the day, the team moved up eight places on the table to finish in the 16th spot in the overall rankings. However, the squad has to remain consistent today to secure a spot in the Grand Finals.

R Esports won the second match with 10 finishes thanks to Kenary's fantastic performances. They secured the 12th position with 56 points and 33 kills after Day 2. The third match featured teams from Group B and Group C, and OR Esports was crowned the winner with a massive 18 kills. Their star player Aditya picked up 12 kills in the match and was named the MVP.

Hydra claimed the fourth match, and Skylightz Gaming won the fifth match. Both teams were able to retain their positions on the leaderboard. Global Esports climbed up 15 places to the seventh spot after an impressive performance in the final match of the day.

Some seasoned BGMI teams are in the red zone as they are placed poorly in the overall standings. Orangutan and Team Xspark are at the 17th and 22nd ranks with 47 and 22 points, respectively.

