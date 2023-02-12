BGMI star Dynamo's response regarding the status of streamer Wrath's association with Hydra

Recently, a fan asked BGMI star Aaditya "Dynamo" about the status of content creator Yashwant "Wrath's" association with the Hydra Esports clan. The latter personality was expelled from the organization a few weeks ago due to inactivity. Providing an answer to fan's question, Aaditya said:

"Growth, activeness, and consistency. Suppose he can show all these things. Then, I can take him back to Hydra. If none of these things is there, which they obviously are not, then it won't happen."

After Dynamo made it clear that Wrath is not a part of Hydra and is unlikely to return, the famous streamer was asked who would be the next individual to be removed. Aaditya "Dynamo" did not provide any name as he said:

"Let's see who's next in line after Wrath that can leave."

For those unaware, Yashwant "Wrath" was inactive for months and only returned to YouTube earlier this week. His comeback stream was his first in over three months, with the last one coming in October 2022. Since making his return, Wrath has already streamed thrice via his YouTube channel.

"I cannot force someone to keep me in a place" - BGMI streamer Wrath on being part of Hydra

After Wrath streamed for the first time in months, the BGMI content creator was asked whether he was still a part of Hydra Esports. He claimed he was still a member of the clan, as he'd never left the group. Besides mentioning his presence in the team, Wrath also mentioned the reason behind his inactivity, saying:

"I was unavailable and could not create any content for Hydra. My dad was admitted to the hospital, and I was looking after the family and doing household chores."

Wrath has claimed that he still wants to remain a part of the organization, even after being from content creation for months. In this regard, he said:

"I want to be in the organization, but since I have been inactive for so long, it's up to Dynamo to make the final decision. I cannot force someone to keep me in a place."

Wrath told his fans that Dynamo's decision would be the final word, and now, it's been established by the latter's recent livestream that the former is no longer a part of Hydra.

Although Yashwant's exclusion might come as a shock to the BGMI content creator's fans, Aaditya has already made it clear in one of his past livestreams that he is ready to make tough decisions for the betterment of his clan.

