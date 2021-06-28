Battlegrounds Mobile India star MortaL opens up about his future competitive career in BGMI

Naman “MortaL” Mathur is one of the biggest names in the Indian gaming community who primarily creates content related to Battlegrounds Mobile India and several other titles. In May, he was nominated for the Streamer of the Year award at the Esports Awards for a second year running.

Around the end of his latest stream, the prominent YouTuber was responding to questions from viewers. In one of them, he disclosed his future as a professional esports athlete in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

MortaL talks about his future in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s competitive scene

When talking about his competitive career, MortaL was quoted as saying the following:

“There are more than 50% chances that I might be there.”

(From 3:12:50 - 3:13:00)

This raises further speculation as to whether MortaL will continue to play professional esports. Later, he was also quoted saying this:

“I’ve never said that I’m leaving competitive, though.”

(3:20:30 - 3:20:42)

Apart from that, the prominent figure stated that he’d be taking a break of around a week from social media and wouldn’t be streaming any content.

There has been a lot of talk going around on the internet regarding Team SouL’s lineup. MortaL has disclosed that some announcements regarding it are set to be made very soon via their social media handles or YouTube channel.

About MortaL

MortaL has been creating content for quite some time, and the oldest video dates back to September 2016. The content creator has over 6.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, out of which he has gained 190 thousand subscribers in the past 30 days.

Some of his achievements as a part of Team SouL include:

1st place in PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: India

1st place in PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

1st place in PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia

His social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

