BGMS Season 2 Playoffs Day 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

The second and crucial phase of the BGMS Season 2, i.e., the Playoffs, concluded with heartbreaking news for BGMI fans as crowd favorites Team Soul, alongside three other squads, failed to grab a position in the Grand Finals. The top 12 teams from the overall rankings have achieved a ticket for the ultimate stage, starting on August 25.

OR Esports accumulated 69 points throughout the Playoffs, while Medal Esports and Velocity were behind them with 66 and 63 points, respectively. WSB and Gods Reign ended up in sixth and seventh places with 51 points each. Oneblade and Gladiators managed to conclude the BGMS Playoff into the top 12 after completing brilliantly in the last match.

Team Soul (41) excelled in the final game, and Team Xspark (41) tied in the overall points, but unfortunately, the former team had fewer placement points, due to which the Omega-led squad was eliminated from this BGMI event. Numen, Entity, and Chemin were also knocked out of the contest.

Qualified teams for BGMS S2 Finals from Playoffs

In the Finals, the following 12 teams from this phase will join the four previously qualified teams: Blind, Global, Insane, and Marcos.

OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan Oneblade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

BGMS Playoffs Day 2 overview

OR Esports gained first place in Playoffs (Image via Rooter)

Match 4 - Erangel

OR Esports put on a phenomenal run throughout the first game of the BGMS Playoffs Day 2, getting a 26-point Chicken Dinner and moving up in the overall rankings. Velocity Gaming also pulled off a good rotation and secured 22 points. Enigma Gaming and Lucknow Giants commenced the second day on a confident note, adding 19 and 13 points to their respective names. Medal and WSB took eight points each, while Orangutan achieved seven points.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Medal Esports defeated Oneblade in the end circle to come out victorious in the Sanhok battle with 25 points. That said, Oneblade managed to achieve 21 important points. Gladiators Esports also bounced back and secured 14 crucial points. Orangutan and OR Esports accumulated 12 points each, while Team Soul and WSB locked eight points each to their names in the penultimate game of the BGMS Playoffs.

Bottom 4 teams from Playoffs have knocked out of Masters Series (Image via Rooter)

Match 6 - Miramar

It was an important contest for some bottom-placed teams. Oneblade delivered their class and earned an 18-point victory. Team Soul, who were also struggling before this game, presented an astonishing outing and accumulated 23 points, but they narrowly missed out on a spot in the BGMS S2 Finals. Gladiators did their job adequately and secured 19 points.