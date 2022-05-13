BMOC Round 4 Group 3 Day 3: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, when and where to watch

On the third day of the BMOC Round 4, Group 3 teams will compete for slots in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS). In total, sixteen teams (eight teams that qualified from the previous round and eight seasoned teams that were invited) will play six matches.
The six highest-ranked teams will advance to BMPS, while the others will be eliminated. Group 3's matches will be played on Saturday, i.e., May 14.
Map order for BMOC Round 4 Day 3 (May 14)
The map order will remain the same as the previous two days, i.e., three matches in Erangel, two in the desert map of Miramar, and one in Sanhok. The matches will start at 5:00 PM IST and end around 10:00 PM.
Match 1 - 05:12 PM - Erangel
Match 2 - 05:53 PM - Miramar
Match 3 - 06:41 PM - Sanhok
Match 4 - 07:33 PM - Erangel
Match 5 - 08:22 PM - Miramar
Match 6 - 09:03 PM - Erangel
Group 3 teams:
- Team Insane
- 7Sea
- Marcos Gaming
- Skylightz
- Team XSpark
- OR Esports
- Reckoning
- 8Bit
- Walkouts
- Cratic Esports
- UP50
- Team Glacier
- WSF
- Aslaa Esports
- Team Currency
- Bravery
It's D-Day for Team XSpark, who have been struggling for the past few months. BGIS 2021 winner Skylightz Gaming is also present in the group, while another team, Orange Rock, which has been in raring form, is also there.
Over the past two days, many shocking exits have been witnessed by fans, and today can be no different. The underdogs have caught up, and it will be a tough round for all teams. Teams that show either consistent or dynamic gameplay will move forward while the rest will be eliminated.
BMOC Round 4 Group 2 overview
Team SouL topped the third-day Group 2 points table with 94 points. Following them in second place was Team XO with 84 points. Enigma was ranked third while Blind occupied fourth place.
The two underdog teams, Autobotz and Retribution RTR, settled for fifth and sixth place, respectively, while it was the end of the road for GodLike Esports.
BMOC Round 4 Day 2 match results
Match 1 - Erangel - Team SouL
Match 2 - Miramar - TFZ Esports
Match 3 - Sanhok - Team XO
Match 4 - Erangel - Team XO
Match 5 - Miramar - Retribution RTR
Match 6 - Erangel - AutoBotz
BMPS Season 1 qualified teams so far
- Team Soul
- Team XO
- Enigma Gaming
- Blind Esports
- Autobotz
- Retribution RTR
- Global Esports
- Big Brother Esports
- Initiative Academy
- Team INS
- Hydra Official
- GOG Esports
Till now, 12 teams have confirmed their berths, and tomorrow, six more will do so.
Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel and Loco app will broadcast the matches starting at 5:00 PM IST.