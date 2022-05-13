BMOC Round 4 Group 3 Day 3: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, when and where to watch

On the third day of the BMOC Round 4, Group 3 teams will compete for slots in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS). In total, sixteen teams (eight teams that qualified from the previous round and eight seasoned teams that were invited) will play six matches.

The six highest-ranked teams will advance to BMPS, while the others will be eliminated. Group 3's matches will be played on Saturday, i.e., May 14.

Map order for BMOC Round 4 Day 3 (May 14)

The map order will remain the same as the previous two days, i.e., three matches in Erangel, two in the desert map of Miramar, and one in Sanhok. The matches will start at 5:00 PM IST and end around 10:00 PM.

Match 1 - 05:12 PM - Erangel

Match 2 - 05:53 PM - Miramar

Match 3 - 06:41 PM - Sanhok

Match 4 - 07:33 PM - Erangel

Match 5 - 08:22 PM - Miramar

Match 6 - 09:03 PM - Erangel

Group 3 teams:

Team Insane 7Sea Marcos Gaming Skylightz Team XSpark OR Esports Reckoning 8Bit Walkouts Cratic Esports UP50 Team Glacier WSF Aslaa Esports Team Currency Bravery

It's D-Day for Team XSpark, who have been struggling for the past few months. BGIS 2021 winner Skylightz Gaming is also present in the group, while another team, Orange Rock, which has been in raring form, is also there.

Over the past two days, many shocking exits have been witnessed by fans, and today can be no different. The underdogs have caught up, and it will be a tough round for all teams. Teams that show either consistent or dynamic gameplay will move forward while the rest will be eliminated.

BMOC Round 4 Group 2 overview

Team SouL topped the third-day Group 2 points table with 94 points. Following them in second place was Team XO with 84 points. Enigma was ranked third while Blind occupied fourth place.

The two underdog teams, Autobotz and Retribution RTR, settled for fifth and sixth place, respectively, while it was the end of the road for GodLike Esports.

BMOC Round 4 Day 2 match results

Match 1 - Erangel - Team SouL

Match 2 - Miramar - TFZ Esports

Match 3 - Sanhok - Team XO

Match 4 - Erangel - Team XO

Match 5 - Miramar - Retribution RTR

Match 6 - Erangel - AutoBotz

BMPS Season 1 qualified teams so far

Team Soul Team XO Enigma Gaming Blind Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR Global Esports Big Brother Esports Initiative Academy Team INS Hydra Official GOG Esports

Till now, 12 teams have confirmed their berths, and tomorrow, six more will do so.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel and Loco app will broadcast the matches starting at 5:00 PM IST.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan