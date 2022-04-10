BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 4: Schedule, map order, Day 3 overview, and more

Today is the final day of BMOC The Grind's League Stage. Twenty-four teams were grouped into three groups of eight for the four-day league day, and they competed in a round-robin format for six matches, with each club playing four games.

The top 16 teams from this round will advance to the Grand Finals, which are scheduled for 14 April to 17 April.

Although this is a practice scrim, it boasts a prize pool of INR 1.5 Lakhs. The scrims are streamed regularly on BGMI's official YouTube channel.

Schedule for BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 4

The matches will begin at 5:06 PM IST and last until 10:00 PM IST. Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok are the three classic maps on which The Grind is being played.

Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group B - 5:06 PM

Match 2: Miramar - Group B and Group C - 5:51 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A and Group C - 6:35 PM

Match 4: Erangel - Group A and Group C - 7:26 PM

Match 5: Miramar - Group A and Group B - 8:11 PM

Match 6: Erangel - Group B and Group C - 8:55 PM

Groups for BMOC The Grind League Stage

Group A

Team XO Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Team XSpark Revenant R Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Team SouL Orangutan Team Insane TSM Skylightz Gaming Team Enigma Forever True Rippers Revenge Esports

Group C

Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports 7Sea Esports Hydra Official 8Bit FS Esports Entity Gaming

OR Esports put up a spectacular performance to climb to pole position with 66 kills and 153 points. Team XO started slowly, but has finally picked up the pace and is in second place with 66 kills and 146 points. Team XSpark, after a bad second day, made a comeback to secure third place with three chicken dinners and 124 points.

Chemin Esports slipped three places to fourth place, while Team Insane settled for fifth place.

GodLike Esports made an entry into the top 10 rankings and is currently at seventh rank, while Team SouL has maintained its 10th rank.

BMOC The Grind Day 3's map winners

Match 1: Erangel - Team XSpark

Match 2: Miramar - Team SouL

Match 3: Sanhok - TSM

Match 4: Erangel - Team Insane Esports

Match 5: Miramar - OR Esports

Match 6: Erangel - Team XSpark

With only four matches left, teams like 7Sea Esports, Hydra, and 8bit are in danger of elimination. They will have to put on a great show if they want to secure a berth in the finals.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan