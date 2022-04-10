BMOC The Grind League Stage: Overall standings, top 5 players, and qualified teams for Grand Finals 

The league stage of BMOC The Grind concluded with OR Esports coming out on top of the overall standings. The team accumulated 199 points, in which 89 points came from kill points in the 16 matches that it played. Following in second place, Team Insane grabbed 162 points, while Entity Gaming acquired third place with 161 points.

Chemin Esports and Team XO came in fourth and fifth place with 160 points each. With 150 points and three chicken dinners, Team XSpark secured sixth place, followed by Skylightz Gaming.

GodLike and Team SouL finished in eighth and eleventh place with 145 and 130 points respectively. Nigma Galaxy got off to a great start today and occupied 15th place. Revenge Esports fought till the very end but unfortunately fell short by 5 points. The top 16 teams made it to the finals while the bottom eight teams have been eliminated from the event.

Qualified teams for BMOC The Grind Finals

OR Esports Team Insane Entity Gaming Chemin Esports Team XO Team XSpark Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Team SouL Global Esports Orangutan TSM Nigma Galaxy R Esports

Overview of BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 4

Overall rankings of top 8 teams (Image via BGMI)

The final day of the league started with Orangutan emerging as the winner with 6 finishes. The team beat Skylightz Gaming in the last zone which shrunk near Yasnaya Polyana. Skylightz Gaming topped the match standings as it came second with 11 kills. TSM and Team XO were eliminated earlier without any points.

Chemin Esports put up a sparkling performance in the second match with a 15 kill chicken dinner. Team Enigma Forever played passive and came in second place with 4 finishes. Despite securing the 5th position, Skylightz Gaming managed to eliminate 11 players from the match.

Top 16 teams advanced to BMOC The Grind finals (Image via BGMI)

Team Mayhem clinched the third match with 6 frags while Entity Gaming finished second with 3 kills. GodLike played aggressively and grabbed 11 finishes while Hyderabad Hydras secured 4 kills.

The fourth match was claimed by Nigma Galaxy with 7 eliminations. Hyderabad Hydras had a good match as it accumulated 24 points, including 12 kill points. Entity Shadow was the MVP of the match.

Revenant finished 18th place in the BMOC The Grind League (Image via BGMI)

Nigma Galaxy once again emerged victorious in the fifth match with eight finishes. The match helped it climb up in the overall standings. Team Insane occupied second place with 8 kills.

OR Esports won the final match of the league stage with 11 finishes, while Revenge came second with 5 frags.

Top 5 players from BMOC The Grind League Stage (Image via BGMI)

Aditya from OR Esports secured first place on the top players' list with 31 finishes and 6421 damage, followed by NinjaJOD.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan