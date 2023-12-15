BMPS 2023 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

At the end of Day 1 of the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals, Entity Gaming claimed the first position with 75 points. Blind Esports and Team XSpark performed well consistently in their six matches, coming second and third. They have 66 and 64 points, respectively.

These top three teams didn’t win a single Chicken Dinner on the opening day. Glitchx Reborn, an underdog team, took the fourth spot with 60 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Insane, the BMPS League Stage toppers, ended up in fourth place with 57 points. Gladiators Esports, the BGIS winners, came sixth with 55 points. 8BitCS and Revenant grabbed seventh and eighth spots with 51 and 46 points, respectively. Team Soul saw an average day, scoring only 27 points.

Day 1 highlights of BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Entity Gaming played consistently on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

8BitCS made an impressive start to their campaign and clinched a 17-point victory in the first game. Blind Esports also delivered a commendable showing and managed 21 points thanks to Nakul’s five kills. Team Insane, with the help of eight kills, ensured 16 important points. Revenant scored 13 points while playing aggressively in initial circles.

Match 2 - Miramar

Gladiators Esports displayed multiple great moves throughout the second encounter and grabbed a fantastic 28-point Chicken Dinner. Glitchx Reborn was impressive and accumulated 21 points, including nine finishes. Blind Esports and Insane had another nice match as they added 15 and 12 points respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Glitchx Reborn showcased phenomenal play in the Sanhok map and acquired a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark also set up a scintillating performance to grab 18 points thanks to Sarang’s impressive five kills. 8Bit and Gladiators Esports earned 17 and 12 points respectively. It was another poor game for Hydra Officials.

Day 1 overall standings of BMPS Finals (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Growing Strong obtained their first Chicken Dinner in the fourth match with 18 points. Entity Gaming too bounced back and clinched 21 points with the help of nine eliminations. Team XSpark and Blind Esports acquired 16 points each, while Team Soul generated 15 points to their name. Sarang yet again played astonishingly and claimed seven kills alone.

Match 5 - Miramar

Numen Gaming returned to track by conquering the fifth game with 26 points. Revenant also up their play and garnered 21 points. Team XSpark kept up their consistency and managed 17 points. Insane played carefully and took 12 points, including only four kills. Juicy helped 8BitCS get 12 points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Hydra Officials finally made a much-required comeback emerging victorious in the sixth and last game of the BMPS Finals Day 1. Entity Gaming captured 22 points, while Genxfm got 19 important points.