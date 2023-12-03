BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 5: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

On Day 5 of the BMPS Week 2, Krafton hosted eight matches featuring Groups 7 to 12. Numen Gaming, led by Shadow, has 60 points after three matches and was the star performer of the day. Team Insane came second with 55 points, followed by Team OST. Gods Reign and Forest APE accumulated 43 points each. GodLike Esports garnered 34 points with the help of a Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul contested in two games on Day 5 and earned 32 points, while Team XSpark collected 32 points from three matches. Gladiators Esports secured only 13 points.

BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 5 results

Match 1 - Erangel

GodLike Esports mesmerized fans with their spectacular performance in the opener and claimed a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Glitch managed 19 impressive points with the help of seven kills. Gods Reign and Forest Ape added 15 and 14 points respectively after showing great performances.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Insane presented a commendable showcasing in the second game and secured a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Team OST did their job properly and earned 22 points. Numen Gaming posted 15 points, while EXC and 4TR ensured 14 points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team OST maintained their astonishing run and pulled off a brilliant 28-point Chicken Dinner in the third battle of the BMPS Day 5. Entity Gaming and Forest APE gained 15 points each, while Down Hill and Medal held 12 and 10 points respectively.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Numen Gaming displayed an aggressive approach and came out victorious with 34 points. Wixxy, Shadow, and Gill secured seven, six, and five kills respectively. Team XSpark achieved 23 points, aided by 11 finishes.

Match 5 - Erangel

Team Psyche fought tactically throughout the fifth encounter and earned a 24-kill Chicken Dinner. Nade and HUB Esports posted 17 points each, while Numen and Gladiators Esports got 11 points each there. Robin-led OR Esports took a single point.

Match 6 - Miramar

Team Soul won a massive 30-point Chicken Dinner in the second Miramar game of the BMPS Week 2 Day 5. Their players Goblin and Neyo picked up six and five frags respectively. 8BitCS was also phenomenal in this match with securing 23 points. Gods Reign and Big Brother plundered 13 and 11 points respectively.

Match 7 - Sanhok

Team ASG emerged triumphant with 25 points in the seventh game. Mayur Gaming garnered 18 points, while Raptors Esports managed 17 points to their name. 8BitCS and OR Esports obtained 10 points each.

Match 8 - Erangel

Team Insane acquired their second Chicken Dinner of the BMPS Day 5 with 24 points. Gods Reign, led by Owais, took 15 points, while GWL and FFE garnered 14 and 13 points respectively. Team OST was knocked out earlier without any point.