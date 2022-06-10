BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 2: BGMI teams, schedule, when and where to watch

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Grand Finals was a thriller for BGMI fans. Fan favorites Team Soul once again showcased excellent performances to grab first place with 81 points, winning two out of their six matches yesterday.

The second day begins today, and the top 16 sides will compete to consolidate their position on the leaderboard. It features the same map schedule as Day 1.

BMPS Finals Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 4.08 pm

Match 2: Miramar - 4.55 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - 5.42 pm

Match 4: Vikendi - 6.29 pm

Match 5: Miramar - 7.17 pm

Match 6: Erangel - 8.03 pm

BMPS Finals teams

OR Esports Team Soul Team XO Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras 7SEA Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming R Esports FS Esports Big Brother Esports Autobotz Team INS EsportswalaxWSF Team Kinetic

The first day was good for Team Soul and OR Esports, as they continued their consistent performances and secured the first and second places after six matches. Team Soul earned two Chicken Dinners, while OR Esports could not get any wins on Day 1.

Enigma Gaming (66) is in the third position after winning the sixth match with 13 eliminations. Global Esports placed fourth with 64 points, of which 50% came from eliminations.

With 62 points, FS Esports performed amazingly to notch fifth place. The team won the fourth match on Vikendi with 13 eliminations.

After an eye-catching performance in the fifth game, Hyderabad Hydras finished sixth in the overall standings. They grabbed a massive 20-kill Chicken Dinner in the match.

BMPS Finals Day 1 match winners

Match 1: Erangel - Global Esports

Match 2: Miramar - Team Soul

Match 3: Sanhok - Team Soul

Match 4: Vikendi - FS Esports

Match 5: Miramar - Hyderabad Hydras

Match 6: Erangel - Enigma Gaming

Team XO, in third place in the League Stage, had an average Day 1 as they accumulated 45 points in six matches and finished in eighth place. Nigma Galaxy followed them with 39 points.

7Sea and INS are in the 11th and 13th places with 34 and 31 points, respectively. The Dynamo-owned Hydra Official did not have a good day, garnering 27 points in six matches.

Team Kinetic put in a horrible performance as they only accumulated 11 points, including eight finishes in their six matches.

