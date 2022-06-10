BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more 

Team Soul has maintained their momentum in the BMPS Finals with half the tournament over. The team is still at the top of the leaderboard, having grabbed 161 points so far with 73 kills and three chicken dinners.

After an emphatic performance today, Global Esports jumped to second place with 128 eliminations. Enigma moved up to third place with 119 points and two chicken dinners.

OR Esports, who was in second place after day 1, slipped to fourth place with 114 points without a chicken dinner. FS Esports has also not performed well, unlike day 1, dropping to fifth place with 107 points.

Team XO had another average day, and is currently in seventh place with 92 points, followed by Hyderabad Hydras. Nigma Galaxy and 7Sea finished in 11th and 12th place respectively.

Underdog teams WSF, Team Kinetic and R Esports struggled in the finals as they are in 14th, 15th and 16th places respectively.

BMPS Finals Day 2 overview

Team Soul grabbed first place after BMPS Finals day 2 (Image via BGMI)

The second day began with Global Esports coming out the winner of the first match played on Erangel with 12 finishes. Enigma Gaming was in second place with 12 eliminations, followed by FS Esports. Hydra Official and Team XO finished in third and fourth place, while OR Esports secured only one point.

Big Brother claimed a 7-kill chicken dinner, but 7Sea emerged as table toppers in the second match as they occupied second place with 16 finishes. OR Esports accumulated 18 points while Enigma, Global and Soul had a bad match. 7Sea Sarang was the MVP with five kills, while his teammate SprayGod (7) emerged as the top fragger of the match.

Team Soul made a comeback by securing an 8-kill win in the third match played on Sanhok. It was also a good match for the bottom team, Team Kinetic, as they accumulated 19 points. Team XO was third with only two kills.

Nigma Galaxy finished 11th after BMPS Finals day 2 (Image via BGMI)

The end of the fourth match was dramatic as Hydra Official, who seemed to be winning the match, failed to grab chicken dinners. Enigma won the match with four finishes but Hydra came out on top of the match standings as they secured second with 10 frags.

Global Esports earned their third chicken dinner in the fifth match with seven eliminations. Team Soul claimed second place, followed by Big Brother Esports. Autobotz beat Nigma Galaxy and Team Soul in the final circle of the sixth match to clinch a 12-kill chicken dinner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far