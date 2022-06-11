BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Soul's dominance continued on day 3 of the BMPS Season 1 Finals. The side put up an excellent performance today and created a 71-point lead over the second-ranked team Global Esports.

Team Soul has accumulated 254 points, including 125 finishes and four chicken dinners in 18 matches, which shows how consistent they were. Soul Goblin attacked everybody with their aggressive gameplay. Global Esports garnered 183 points with the help of three chicken dinners and 81 eliminations.

Today, it was Nigma Galaxy who put on an unexpected performance with two back-to-back chicken dinners, jumping eight places to occupy the third spot. OR Esports had another average day as they placed fourth with 163 points.

Enigma and FS Esports finished in fifth and sixth place with 159 and 150 points, respectively. Big Brother and 7SEA are in seventh and eighth place with 142 and 135 points, respectively.

Team XO, known for their consistent performances, faltered in the grand finals as the side collected only 118 points and is currently in 11th place, followed by Hydra Official.

BMPS Finals Day 3 overview

Top eight teams ranking after BMPS Finals day 3 (Image via BGMI)

7SEA earned a massive 17-kill chicken dinner in the first match after defeating Enigma Gaming and Global Esports in the final zone. Enigma Gaming placed second with nine finishes. Rexx was the MVP with five eliminations.

OR Esports managed to secure their first chicken dinner in the second match played on the Erangel map. FS Esports acquired second place with eight frags while Team Kinetic placed third with one kill. Team Soul collected only two points, which came from eliminations.

Team XO finished 11th after BMPS Finals day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul won the Vikendi match with 12 eliminations thanks to Goblin's six kills. 7SEA and Hydra Official were in second and third with seven kills each. OR Esports and Global scored only one point each.

Nigma Galaxy came up with some unexpected gameplay in the fourth match, winning a huge 22-kill chicken match. R Esports came second with 10 finishes while Big Brother secured third without an elimination. Nigma MJ picked up 10 eliminations to his name.

Nigma Galaxy repeated their performances in the fifth match, claiming another massive 16-kill chicken dinner. Team Soul finished behind them in second place with 12 eliminations. Goblin took the second MVP award of the day with seven kills.

Goblin has once again proved why he is one of the best emerging players in the country. He led his team to claim a 20-kill win, contributing 13 eliminations.

