BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 4: BGMI teams, schedule, Day 2 overview, when and where to watch

The final day of The BMPS Season 1 Finals is set to start at 3:30 pm, where the top 16 teams will compete for the last time in the event. Team Soul is on the verge of winning the tournament as they have made a huge 71-point gap over the second-placed team.

With only six matches left in the finals, fans expect to see some nail-biting performances from their favorite teams. The Vikendi map has been excluded from day 4's map schedule.

BMPS Finals Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 4.08 pm

Match 2: Miramar - 4.55 pm

Match 3: Erangel - 5.42 pm

Match 4: Sanhok - 6.29 pm

Match 5: Miramar - 7.17 pm

Match 6: Erangel - 8.03 pm

BMPS Finals teams

OR Esports Team Soul Team XO Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras 7SEA Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming R Esports FS Esports Big Brother Esports Autobotz Team INS EsportswalaxWSF Team Kinetic

BMPS Day 3 overview

7SEA Esports was able to get their first win on Saturday, claiming a 17-kill chicken dinner in the 13th match of the finals. They finished the day in the eighth spot and will look to reach the top five in the overall standings today.

OR Esports also picked up their first chicken dinner of the day in the second match. The team has captured fourth place with 163 points, including 71 finishes. The remaining four matches did not go as well as they wanted on the third day.

Team Soul strengthened their top spot by taking a chicken dinner on Vikendi and putting on an excellent performance in the sixth match. The team has dominated throughout the previous three days. With the help of four chicken dinners, they grabbed 254 points in 18 matches.

However, the third day was also good for Nigma Galaxy, who destroyed the lobby in two back-to-back matches by accumulating 68 points in just two matches. The side won the fourth and fifth matches with 22 and 16 kills, respectively. They moved up eight places to secure there in the overall standings.

Big Brother Esports clinched their second chicken dinner in the sixth match, claiming seventh place on the overall leaderboard. However, the match was dominated by Team Soul as they came second with 20 eliminations.

The fourth day will be live-streamed on Battleground Mobile India's YouTube and Loco channel from 3:30 pm onwards.

