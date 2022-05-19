BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 1: BGMI teams, map order, schedule, and when and where to watch 

The wait for India’s biggest BGMI event, the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, is over. The league stage of the tournament is all set to start today, with the top 24 teams battling for the grand finals spots.

On the first day, a total of 6 matches will be played on three different maps. The 24 teams have been divided into three groups that will compete in a round robin format. Each team will play 4 matches.

BMPS League Stage Day 1 schedule

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 5:12 PM

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 5:53 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Sanhok - 6:41 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 7:33 PM

Match 5 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 8:22 PM

Match 6 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

BMPS S1 League Stage groups:

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7 Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

The live-stream will start at 5:00 pm IST on Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube and Loco channel. The event will be streamed in Hindi and English languages.

The earlier event, BMOC, which concluded on May 15, consisted of several underdog and seasoned teams out of which the top 24 teams have qualified for the BMPS S1. It was heartbreaking for some of the fans as a few of their favourite BGMI teams could not make it to the event. Teams like GodLike, TSM, and Skylightz Gaming, who have a great number of fans, are just a few of them.

Global Esports, who is playing with its new roster, had a fantastic performance in the BMOC Round 4 as they accumulated 109 points in six matches. The team will be one of the favorites to watch out for in the League stage.

Fans can expect to see a sparkling performance from Team Soul, which is owned by Mortal. OR Esports and XO have had a great run so far in 2022. Both teams will look to continue their consistent performances. While all eyes will be towards the seasoned teams, the underdog teams will also have a great chance to become fan-favorites their gameplay.

