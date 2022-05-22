BMPS Season 1 League Stage Day 3 results: Overall BGMI standings, overview, and more

Team Soul have been in excellent form since signing their new BGMI roster under the leadership of Omega. The third day of the BMPS League was quite good for them as they remained in first place with 193 points. OR Esports (181) also performed well and consolidated their second place.

Hyderabad Hydras placed third with 124 points, including two chicken dinners and 59 finishes. Enigma Gaming (105) and Global Esports (102) are in sixth and seventh place, followed by Autobotz Esports.

Team XO came 12th place despite securing two chicken dinners, while Blind Esports secured 13th place with 81 points. 7Sea and Walkouts managed to secure their 15th and 16th places, respectively.

BMPS League Day 3 overview

Top 8 teams standings after BMPS League day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Aceblack's 1 vs 2 clutch against FS Esports led Hyderabad Hydras to victory in the first match of the day played between Group A and Group C in Erangel. FS Esports came second with eight finishes, followed by Enigma Gaming.

Team Kinetic and Global Esports finished in fourth and fifth place with eight and five eliminations, while Autobotz and Team Soul picked up 9 points each.

Team XO finished 12th after BMPS League day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Nigma Galaxy had a fine 12-kill chicken dinner in the second match played between Group A and Group B. Initiative Academy and Marcos Gaming put up some great performances as they placed in second and third place. Retribution, WSF, and Team INS were eliminated without scoring a single point.

OR Esports won the third match by securing a 14-kill chicken dinner. Hector led Team Soul in securing second place, while ACBC came third with five frags. Team XO, Nigma, and Marcos Gaming secured only one point each. Aatanki was the MVP of the match with five finishes and 998 damage.

FS Esports claimed the fourth match with seven eliminations. However, OR Esports came on top in the overall standings after securing second place with 12 eliminations.

Team INS placed 19th after BMPS day 3 (Image via BGMI)

7Sea and R Esports held their third and fourth places, respectively. Team XO had another bad match and was eliminated with zero points.

Led by Omega, Team Soul clinched their third chicken dinner with 18 finishes. Hydra Official finished second with seven frags. Goblin took the MVP award with nine eliminations.

OR Esports took their third chicken dinner in the day's final match with 13 eliminations. Enigma and WSF finished in second and third place with 14 and 8 frags, respectively. Hydra Official occupied fourth place with two finishes.

