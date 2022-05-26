BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The first day of the second week of the League Stages of the BMPS season 1 has concluded. Fan-favorite Team Soul has maintained its top spot in the overall standings. So far, the team has accumulated 273 points with the help of 137 kills.

OR Esports had a fabulous day as they bridged the gap between them and Team Soul. The team raked in 79 points today and has 271 points in total.

Nigma Galaxy had an average day but that didn't affect their standings in the overall table and they are in third place.

Team XO has made a huge jump of 13 places to finish in fourth place. The team garnered 82 points with the help of two chicken dinners today, which took their total tally to 187. It was also a good day for Hydra Official as they moved up to sixth place while Hyderabad Hydras slipped to eighth place.

Three out of the bottom eight teams have claimed a chicken each, but haven't been able to make an impact in the overall standings so far.

Overview of BMPS League Week 2 Day 1 match

Team XO finished fourth after BMPS League week 2 day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Nigma Galaxy started the day with a win in Erangel by securing 13 kills. They eliminated OR esports and Walkouts in the final circle to claim the chicken dinner.

Team XO's experience came into the show in the second match as they eliminated underdogs GOG and Esports Wala WSF to claim the win. The team took 10 kills in total, while Global Esports despite being eliminated early, grabbed 10 kills.

9th-16th teams standings after week 2 day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The snow map of Vikendi was introduced in the BMPS today and the first battle on this map was won by Hydra Officials with 6 kills. Blind was placed second with nine frags in the match.

OR Esports went berserk in the fourth match with a whopping 19 kills where Aditya alone took nine frags to be named the MVP.

Bottom teams standings after BMPS League week 2 day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul clinched the fifth match of the day with 10 kills. They were followed by Team XO and FS Esports with 10 and five frags respectively.

Team XO was the champion of the final match with a whopping 16 kills. FS Esports played passively to grab second while it was Team XO that came third with five kills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan