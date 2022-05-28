BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 3: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, Day 2 overview, and where to watch 

With 50% matches having come to an end in the BMPS League, OR Esports has taken first place in the overall standings after an excellent performance on Friday. The side accumulated 354 points, including 168 finishes and six chicken dinners in their 24 matches.

Team Soul, who dominated the leaderboard in Week 1, dropped a place to finish second with 311 points, which included 162 finishes and four chicken dinners. Team XO, who started Week 2 at 17th spot, is currently in third place after a scintillating performance in previous two days.

Schedule for BMPS S1 Week 2 Day 3

Match 1: Group A vs B - Erangel - 4.40 pm

Match 2: Group B vs C - Miramar - 5.32 pm

Match 3: Group A vs C - Vikendi - 6.24 pm

Match 4: Group A vs C - Erangel - 7.22 pm

Match 5: Group A vs B - Miramar - 8.14 pm

Match 6: Group B vs C - Erangel - 9.03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS Week 2 Day 2's overview

It was another good day for OR Esports and Team XO as both teams managed to secure two chicken dinners each and consolidated their positions in the top three. Team XO won the first and third matches with 14 and 10 kills respectively, while OR Esports clinched the second and sixth matches.

Underdog team UP50, who is still at the bottom spot, also had a fantastic day as they scored 48 points, almost double what the team had in their first 20 matches. They were able to secure their first chicken dinner in the fourth match.

Global Esports had a 7-kill chicken dinner in the fifth match played on Miramar's map. The team finished at eighth place with 187 points, of which 118 came from finishes in the overall standings.

Nigma Galaxy and Hydra Official continued their steady performances and occupied third and fourth place with 236 and 218 points respectively. Hyderabad Hydras, led by Aceblack, placed sixth with 193 points.

Despite securing a chicken dinner each, INS, Retribution, Initiative, and UP50 are still in the bottom eight rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan