BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 4: BGMI teams, schedule, Day 3 overview, and where to watch 

Today is the final day of the second week of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 League.

OR Esports strengthened their pole position in the overall league stage and crossed the 400 point mark. The team has taken a significant lead over second-placed Team Soul, which saw a dip in their performance in the second week.

Team XO also maintained their consistency to grab third place while Hydra made a surprising entry into the top five.

The three-week League Stage started on 19 May and will continue until 5 June. The third week will kick off on 2 June.

Schedule for BMPS S1 Week 2 Day 4

Match 1: Group A vs B - Erangel - 4.40 pm

Match 2: Group B vs C - Miramar - 5.32 pm

Match 3: Group A vs C - Vikendi - 6.24 pm

Match 4: Group A vs C - Erangel - 7.22 pm

Match 5: Group A vs B - Miramar - 8.14 pm

Match 6: Group B vs C - Erangel - 9.03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR EsportswalaxWSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS Week 2 Day 3 overview

Day 3 was a balanced day as many teams gained a lot of points. Hydra Official raked in 60 points in four matches and made an entry into the top five teams while Enigma Gaming jumped four places to finish in seventh place. The team is the only one among the top 10 teams without a chicken dinner.

Omega-led Team Soul had one of their worst days as they could only gather eight kills, but it didn't affect their place in the League Stage. The gap, however, has been increased between them and Team OR while it has been reduced between them and Team XO.

FS Esports and Big brother Esports are the only underdog teams in the top 10 list. The 11th to 17th ranked teams are stacked very closely inside 30 points.

Marcos Gaming has had a poor run in the event so far as they only accumulated 137 points in their 28 matches. GoG and UP50 are placed in 23rd and 24th positions with 129 and 110 points respectively.

The bottom teams are still in contention to make a comeback but it will take a mammoth effort from them. Fans can catch the action live on the BGMI YouTube/Loco channel starting at 4:40 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan