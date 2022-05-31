BMPS Season 1 League Week 3: BGMI teams, start date, week 2 overview and where to watch 

After two exhilarating weeks of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, the league stage is approaching its ultimate week. The final week will begin on June 2 and will continue until June 5.

A total of 24 matches (each team plays 16 matches) will be played among 24 teams, at the end of which the weekly points tally will be added to the overall points table.

The top 16 teams in the cumulative points table will move to the BMPS finals, while the remainder will be eliminated from the event.

Week 3 will create more hype than the previous two weeks as the bottom teams will face do-and-die situations. Most of the underdog teams had a bad second week and will have to play consistently in week 3.

The previous week introduced four Vikendi maps for the first time in the official BGMI tournament and Sanhok was excluded from the week.

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and Group

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS League Week 2 overview

Team Soul lost their pole spot to OR Esports who marched in ahead to cross the 450 point mark. The team accumulated a whopping 256 points in the 16 matches they played.

OR Esports has clinched nine chicken dinners in their 32 matches. The side had five chicken dinners in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one each in Sanhok and Vikendi.

Team XO, which started the week at 17th place, climbs 15 places to finish on the second rank. This huge jump shows their consistency this week. Team Soul could only manage 126 points in the week due to which they slipped to third place while Hydra Official made their entry into the top five.

The 16th through 21st ranked teams are stacked quite closely, so it will be interesting to see how the final week unfolds.

Bottom-ranked teams in the tournament have a chance of making the top 16 provided they exhibit outstanding play. Since OR leads by more than 100 points, the battle to the top is somewhat close, but this is esports, so anything can happen.

Catch the live-action on each match day at 5.00 PM IST on BGMI's Official YouTube and Loco Channel.

