BMPS Season 1 League Week 3 Day 2: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, and where to watch 

The battle for the top 16 places in the BMPS league continues with 36 out of 48 matches completed. Each team has played 36 out of their 48 matches in the League Stage. Day 10 will begin at 4:40 PM and all six matches will be live-streamed on BGMI's YouTube and Loco channels.

Today, the Vikendi map will be played in the third match between Group A and C, and the other five matches will follow the same map-order as day 9.

Schedule for BMPS League Week 3 Day 2: June 3 - Friday

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 4:40 PM

Match 2 - Group B vs C - Miramar - 5:32 PM

Match 3 - Group A vs C - Vikendi - 6:24 PM

Match 4 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 7:22 PM

Match 5 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 8:14 PM

Match 6 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 9:03 PM

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR Esportswala x WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

Overview of BMPS S1 League Week 3 Day 1

Yesterday, Global Esports won the first match played in Erangel with 10 finishes. The team is currently in sixth place with 312 points, including 175 kills and three chicken dinners in the overall standings.

Marcos Gaming clinched their second chicken dinner but the team is still on the third page of the overall standings and on the verge of elimination.

Soul Akshat snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by clutching 1 vs 2 against OR Esports in the third match. The team is in second place with 392 points, which includes five chicken dinners and 198 kills.

Team Kinetic and Enigma Gaming claimed their first chicken dinner with 14 and 7 finishes respectively. In the previous two weeks, Enigma Gaming struggled to secure a chicken dinner but the team has consistently held on to rankings in the top 16.

Nigma Galaxy had an unexpected chicken dinner in the sixth match. The team has garnered 340 points in the 36 matches played so far.

OR Esports is 99 points ahead of the second-ranked team, Soul. It won't be easy for any team to get first place as there are only 12 matches left in the League.

