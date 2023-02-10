Former BGMI pro and GodLike owner Kronten teases new announcement, mentions legal battle with another organization

GodLike owner and former BGMI esports player Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude often goes live on his Instagram account to interact with his followers and discuss several topics. The former Battlegrounds Mobile India star did the same recently and teased an announcement, saying:

"We have an announcement. There's still some time left until we announce it because a lot of work is pending. And I swear, even I will be astounded by our announcement (laughs), which is a fact."

However, there is a whole lot of uncertainty as to what the announcement will be. Fans will just have to wait for a few days until the ex-Battlegrounds Mobile India athlete, and GodLike owner provides any update.

"I don't know where their 'integrity' is now": ex-BGMI pro Kronten mentions GodLike's legal battle with another organization

Interestingly, the GodLike owner not only teased an announcement but also mentioned the organization's legal scuffle with another esports firm. The influencer did not take names but made it quite obvious who he was talking about. Kronten said:

"Do you guys know about the person who is now a part of GodLike and was involved in a controversy a while back with another org. I am not going to take any names. So, we took legal action, sent a notice, etc. Nothing happened from their side. I don't know where their 'integrity' went. We will legally pursue this matter."

Chetan was allegedly talking about GodLike's controversy with TSM, which erupted when the latter accused the former of poaching Shadow (now GodLike's BGMI player). Kronten also seemingly talked about Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau, TSM's global director of mobile, saying:

"This guy [from the other organization] jumped into another recent controversy and tweeted his concerns. He should first pay the money which his organization has withheld. We will talk after that."

Besides the past controversy, Kronten addressed the recent poaching charges that were leveled against GodLike. The former BGMI pro asked fans not to always jump to any conclusions and request the accusing party to provide proof or offer a livestream addressing their issue. Kronten also said:

"There is a thing which is related to gaming, and those targeting us will regret it, although they are already underground without the reveal. Let me be clear; we are not going to reveal that. Some other smart people can find it and make it public."

Without naming anyone, the GodLike owner and ex-BGMI star also declared that he had lost respect for the person who'd accused GodLike. Kroten also claimed that certain people try to defame his organization by asking players not to join GodLike.

