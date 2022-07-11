FS Esports knock Team Xspark out of BGMI Masters Series in last match

The league stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 is now over, with the top 16 Grand Finalists from the 24 competing teams revealed. It took a three-week long recruitment process to select the best teams to compete for INR 75 lakhs. The bottom eight teams have been knocked out of the LAN event.

Team XSpark, consisting of two popular BGMI players, Mavi and Scout, was in a race for the top 16 until the very end despite not qualifying for the Week 3 Finals. The side played with three new players, Sayyam, Secrettt, and Syed.

At the end of the Week 2 Finals, Team Xspark was in 12th position with 126 points in the overall league standings. The side performed poorly in the week 3 qualifiers as they finished 23rd with 36 points in their eight games and failed to make it to the weekly finals.

FS Esports, Team Enigma Forever and Global Esports also failed to qualify for the Week 2 Finals and finished between 16th and 24th place in the overall league standings. These teams qualified for the Week 3 finals and had a chance to reach the Grand Finals as Team Xspark (12th) and Rivalry (14th) failed to push ahead.

Team Xspark eliminated from BGMI Masters Series 2022

After day 2 of the weekly finals, Team Enigma Forever surpassed Team Xspark and Rivalry's points tally. Meanwhile, Global Esports and FS Esports finished eight and eleven points, respectively, behind Team Xspark.

Team Xspark's hopes rose once again as FS Esports accumulated only five points in three out of their remaining four matches. However, Global Esports crossed the 126-mark after the third match of the day.

Heading to the final match of the league stage, Team Xspark was placed in 16th position with 126 points, while FS Esports was 17th with 120 and needed only six more for a ticket to the Grand Finals.

It was a very important match for FS Esports as one mistake could have knocked them out of the grand finals. They changed their drop location from Rozhok to Georgopol city to avoid initial battles.

The team took their first fight against Team XO, picking up three elimination points. Meanwhile, their star player, Explicit, was more invested in healing others, using more than 20 first aid kits to help the team get fourth position in the match standings.

FS Explicit played did a heal battle in last match (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The squad accumulated 13 points, including five eliminations from the match, and managed to book their ticket to the Grand Finals. However, Team Xspark has been eliminated from the BGMI Masters Series.

