How to get Luau set in BGMI for free

A new event has been revealed in BGMI and gamers have the opportunity to get hold of the Luau set for free in the game.

Free outfits and in-game items are something gamers always look forward to. The developers have rolled out several free BGMI items in the game and the recent Luau set is an addition to the list.

Ever since the news was revealed, gamers have been wondering how to grab this amazing in-game outfit for free.

This article will reveal the details of the event and how to get the Luau set for free in BGMI.

BGMI: Collect starfish to exchange them for in-game items

The new event that recently kicked off in BGMI is called the "Aloha-!". As the name suggests, it is closely related to seaside activities that coincide with the recent Poseidon event. The "Aloha-!" event commenced on 28 August, and will run until 6 September.

The ten-day event offers a grand opportunity to claim several in-game items, including the Luau outfit for free.

To take part in this event, players will be required to go to the "Events" section located at the top right corner of the BGMI screen. In the "Events" section, players will be required to navigate to the "Recommended" section.

Under the "Recommended" section, players will come across the Aloha-! Starfish Mission. This will reveal that players will be getting three starfish for every three Classic matches played. Players who play five Classic matches will be able to collect five starfish. Therefore, a player can collect up to eight starfish in a day playing the Classic mode.

There is an option under the same section that goes by the name "[Aloha-!] Starfish Exchange". Players will notice that exchanging 45 starfish will reward them with the Luau outfit for free.

There is also an option to redeem a Supply Crate Coupon by exchanging 15 starfish. Players are advised to redeem the outfit first as it is quite rare and the better option of the two.

There is also an option named " Aloha-! Play Week Check-In!" under the "Recommended section". Players will be able to collect daily log-in rewards from this section. On the seventh day of logging in, they will get the permanent Luau Wreath for free.

Getting the Luau set is quite easy, however, players will be required to play the game regularly. There is no such restriction in terms of gaming modes and they can drop onto the maps in any of the three modes and complete the mission as soon as possible.

