"I can't reveal but it's coming very soon": Shiva Nandy on BGMI's return

Despite the esports ecosystem coming to a halt, BGMI has remained the center of the limelight, as many influencers have continued to talk about it. Shiva Nandy, the CEO and founder of Skyesports, has continued to drop hints about the game's return.

A screenshot of Shiva Nandy's recent Instagram story (Image via Instagram/shivamarvelnandy)

Interestingly, fans saw Nandy sharing another supposed clue around Battlegrounds Mobile India, as the famous influencer wrote on his Instagram story,

"AMD Skyesports championship is still in top 4 of BGMI Events alongside official events. Not just a game but an emotion too 🚀❤ I Can't reveal but it's coming very soon."

Alongside the hint, Shiva also posted a screenshot of rankings from Esports Charts that showcased the AMD Skyesports championship being one of the top four tournaments of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

CEO and founder of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, feels BGMI can return soon but didn't share an exact unban date

Nandy has shared his opinions on BGMI's return time and again (Image via Instagram/shivamarvelnandy)

The Krafton-backed game got blocked in July, and it has been almost five months since its removal from the India-specific virtual application stores. The decision impacted its esports scene badly, as there have been zero Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments organized in the past five months.

Being the Skyesports CEO, Shiva Nandy is one of the most influential and credible individuals in the Indian gaming scene. Thus, his words regarding the game's potential return seem like a positive indication. However, at the same time, Nandy has refrained from commenting on any exact unban date.

Interestingly, it is not the first time the renowned personality has shared his views on Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. In August, a few days after the game got blocked, Shiva Nandy shared an Instagram Story penning down his opinions on the situation while speculating that Battlegrounds Mobile India will get unbanned soon.

In two of his future Instagram stories, Nandy also highlighted Krafton's continuous efforts to resolve the matter and the game's return to happen after December. Here's the exact quote from his story, which he shared in September 2022:

"Since a lot of them are texting me often, I cannot reply to everyone individually. I will post soon about everything you are asking when it's materialized. But don't panic. Scout might be right. The game might not come before December, but it will come for sure."

However, much like his previous takes, Shiva Nandy's recent Instagram story also seems speculative. Although he is an individual of highly credible stature, one must take every detail with a grain of salt unless it is citing an official source.

As of this writing, Krafton has not confirmed BGMI's comeback. Thus, readers have no way but to wait for the official word.

Poll : 0 votes