New State players share their stories of joining BGMI star Scout's TeamXSpark

Recently, TX's new player Sarangajyoti "Sarang" Deka, who was a part of the winning lineup of Team XO at ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State, live streamed alongside his TeamXSpark teammates. During the stream, fans asked Sarang's fellow TX members to share their stories and experiences in TeamXSpark's New State lineup.

TeamXSpark (TX), led by BGMI pro Tanmay "Scout" Sigh (sc0utOP), was among the participating squads at the recent Pro Series LAN tournament for New State Mobile. Although the team's performance was not remarkable, fans expect them to make a strong comeback despite all the setbacks they faced at the LAN event.

Readers can find the stories shared by each member in the following section.

New State players DarkLorD, Humanoid, and SyedOP shared their stories of joining TeamXSpark on Sarang's livestream

When asked about their individual stories and experiences with TX's New State lineup, Sarang's teammates DarkLorD, Humanoid, and SyedOP provided fans with some interesting details. SyedOP revealed that he received an opportunity to audition for TX through the recommendation of a mutual connection. Despite the process taking a month, he eventually became a member of the team. Here's what SyedOP said about the tryouts:

"They called me in for the tryouts and asked me to perform for two matches. The two-match tryout then extended from two days to a week to a month, and I got recruited after that. That's the long story short."

On the contrary, Humanoid was initially uninterested due to DarkLorD's presence on the team, as he had a strained relationship with his current TX teammate. At the same time, he was also reluctant to join a relatively new lineup. Humanoid said:

"When I left Celtz, I waited for two weeks for a new team to join but couldn't find one. So, I gave up and started playing scrims with my friends. It was when Rage called me to tell me that he was making a new team. I was reluctant to join as it was a new team, so I declined. He further told me that DarkLorD was in the team, and we were not on good terms back then, so it was a no go for me."

The BGMI/New State pro further added:

"Then he told me that Scout would be there, to which I reacted quite surprisingly and said yes. Then I talked to Scout bhai while being flabbergasted. I knew one thing that I would have to perform well. So, I gave the tryouts and joined the team."

DarkLorD said that he got a call from Scout after BGMI Masters Series 2022. At the time, Scout was hoping to create a lineup like TeamIND. Here's how DarkLorD joined TeamXSpark:

"Scout bhai called me after (BGMI) Master Series and told me that he is making a new lineup from scratch like the old IND. He said, 'I want to make the old IND and want dedicated players, so are you interested?' My contract with Entity had expired recently, and I was exploring other options. So, as he called, I agreed immediately to get started."

He continued:

"Syed was the first name in the new lineup. We started from Syed and moved on to Humanoid. We entered ESPL, but the game (BGMI) got banned. Now we are playing New State."

Initially, the lineup was supposed to participate in BGMI contests, but after the game was banned, TeamXSpark ultimately turned to New State Mobile. However, TX's performance at ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State was not impressive, and they ended up in the last spot in the tournament.

TeamXSpark's newest member Sarang was representing Team XO, which ended the tournament as the winning squad. However, in his recent livestream, Sarang mentioned that he may not be a part of TX's New State lineup as the previous squad will continue. Nonetheless, he is now a part of Scout's TeamXSpark after leaving 7Sea Esports.

Interestingly, Scout and Sarang were teammates at PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022: Afterparty Showdown, when the former temporarily joined the lineup for a one-off event.

