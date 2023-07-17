"No interest in creating unnecessary controversy": BGMI star Spower opens up about recent controversy with teammates

Team disagreements are common in the realm of professional esports, such as BGMI's competitive scene. Recently, Spower has found himself at the center of some controversy associated with his exit from Blind Esports. Speaking via his Instagram account, he has made clear that his intentions were never to attract "media attention."

Here's what he said:

"I have no interest in creating unnecessary controversy or seeking media attention. My priority is to perform to the best of my abilities and support whichever team I am a part of."

He also addressed the controversy in detail, saying:

"While the official announcement has yet to be made, I feel it's necessary to clarify the situation in the face of the unnecessary uproar it has caused. I firmly believe that internal matters within a team should remain private. However, it appears that certain individuals are seeking information and attempting to create a narrative surrounding this situation. I urge everyone to consider that there are always two sides to a story."

BGMI star Spower and his teammates are involved in a controversy

Mohammad "Manya" Raja, a notable professional Blind Esports player, has provided significant details about the latest teammate controversy involving BGMI star Spower. This is what he said in a recent interview from Rooter's livestream of the RNT Invitational:

"Spower focused more on his individual gameplay and ran after being named MVP rather than hearing IGL's call. At one moment, it was impossible to handle it. We asked him to sit for a single day for only six matches. He didn't turn up to play the next day or again, citing that his father had asked him not to play."

Manya's acknowledgment of the problem with Spower's individual games provides more insight into the scenario and how it came to be.

That said, Spower has expressed his excitement regarding the opportunity to compete officially in BGMI tournaments, saying:

"Throughout the past four years, I have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to compete officially. Now that the time has come, my focus is solely on playing as many matches as possible and making meaningful contributions to my team's success."

Spower is unambiguous about his ambitions in the gaming sector. He makes it quite obvious that his main emphasis is on playing matches and contributing meaningfully to his team's success in the BGMI esports tournament.

However, it is still unclear what would be the outcome of this controversy as the official announcement on BGMI star Spower is yet to be made by Blind Esports. There is also a rumor that Spower's former team Godlike is approaching him to be included in the BGMI roster.