Top 10 BGMI players from Skyesports Champions Series BGMI 2023

The Skyesports Champions Series BGMI 2023 was the first major third-party contest of Battlegrounds Mobile India after its comeback last month. Blind Esports, Team Soul, and Insane Esports were the top three squads in the competition, which saw a total prize pool of ₹25,00,000 and concluded on June 18.

Several experienced and underdog players showed their potential in the two-week competition. Let's look at the top 10 athletes who have displayed their strengths in the Grand Finals.

Top 10 athletes from Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals, ranked by finishes

10) MJ

Former Nigma Galaxy pro, MJ, ranked 10th in the top fraggers table with 34 eliminations in 30 games. He showcased an amazing performance for Revenant Esports, registering five finishes in a single match in the Grand Finals. Under the leadership of Sensei, the team came eighth in the Skyesports Champions Series.

9) Apollo

Revenant officially signed him, along with Fierce, ahead of the event this month. He was the best performer from his unit, claiming 36 kills in the Grand Finals and finishing ninth in the kill leaderboard. The side improved their performance slightly compared to the semi-finals. He, alongside his teammates, will now participate in the Nodwin Battlegrounds Mobile India Champions Cup, starting on June 21.

8) Goblin

One of India's favorite BGMI players, Goblin, is known for his swagger performance and yet again did his job brilliantly in the Grand Finals. He was the second-best athlete in Soul's lineup and grabbed the eighth spot in the overall elimination table with 40 kills. His team made an emphatic comeback in the Grand Finals, sealing second place in their style. With this excellent form achieved, Goblin would like to do more for his team in the coming tournaments.

7) Jonathan

Despite GodLike's disappointing performance, Jonathan Amaral gave his best and acquired seventh place with 40 kills in this chart. He was the only player from his squad who earned a spot in the top 10. Since the return of BGMI, GodLike has not competed well in their several matches.

However, it must have been a great relief for the squad to have Jonathan back on his track. Fans will expect some amazing feats from him in the upcoming battles.

6) Savitar

Savitar, who plays for Team Misfits, surprisingly gained sixth rank in the table with 41 frags despite his team finishing 15th in the overall points table. He took 50% of his team's eliminations in the finals. He shone as an individual player, but his team could not present a great show in this BGMI tournament.

5) Akshat

Team Soul achieved the runner-up position thanks to Akshat's instrumental performance throughout the Grand Finals. He registered 42 finishes to his name and placed fifth in the frags leaderboard. He gathered a maximum of six eliminations in a single game. Team Soul signed Akshat at the beginning of 2023, and till now, he has put in many phenomenal performances.

4) Nakul

Blind Esports was crowned the champions of this BGMI event in a thumping fashion. Nakul again set up a phenomenal performance throughout the contest and obtained 43 finishes in the ultimate stage. He provided great support to his team during moments of fierce intensity.

3) Admino

Admino has exhibited several brilliant individual performances in the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals. He took 43 important finishes and helped OR Esports seize the third position in the tournament. The side displayed great coordination in their last few decider matches and climbed up to the third position. Admino claimed seven eliminations in a signal encounter in the Grand Finals.

2) Justin

Hyderabad-based Team Gladiators recently entered esports by signing the former Chemin roster. Justin from the lineup acquired the second position on the frags leaderboard with 43 eliminations. He bagged eight finishes in a match, showing his dominant form. However, his team had an average outing, ranking ninth on the overall scoreboard.

1) Spower

A few years back, Spower was among the youngest prospects in the community, despite not competing in any official BGMI event due to age restrictions. He has now achieved his first notable individual feat as he clinched the MVP award in the Skyesports BGMI event. Spower bagged a total of 55 eliminations to his name and emerged as the best performer in this battle. Skyesports also awarded him 50,000 INR in prize money.

