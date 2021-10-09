Orangutan wins BGMI War of Glory Week 1

The fifth and final day of the initial week of the BGMI War of Glory came to an end today. After 27 matches of intense action between 27 of the best invited Indian teams, Orangutan emerged as the champions of Week 1, topping the leaderboards with 210 points and 103 finishes. The team was consistent throughout the entire week, never dropping below a 30 point per day average. They were awarded the Week 1 top prize of INR 2,50,000.

7Sea Esports popped off on the final day of the week, securing 80 points to end their first week at a close second place with 203 points and 114 finishes. The team bagged a second-place prize of INR 1,00,000. Team XO continued their excellent form as well and secured the third spot at the end of the week with 191 points and 95 eliminations, bagging themselves a cash prize of INR 50,000.

BGMI War of Glory Week 1 overall standings:

Overall standings of BGMI War of Glory Week 1 (Image via Villager Esports)

AKop from Orangutan dominated the week, securing crucial eliminations for his team. He was declared the MVP for the first week and was awarded a prize of INR 40,000. In 18 matches, he secured a total of 41 eliminations at an impressive F/D ratio of 2.30.

OR Esports sits at position 13 after BGMI War of Glory Week 1 (Image via Villager Esports)

Revenant Esports, another emerging name in the BGMI scene, displayed their prowess in the first week as well, managing to secure fourth place while Enigma Gaming, who recently acquired the underdog roster of Team Celsius, too proved their worth to secure fifth position with 167 points. Both these teams also received INR 30,000 each from the first week's prize pool.

Fan favourite Team Soul finished at 26th place after Week 1 (Image via Villagers Esports)

Among other teams, Global Esports, GodLike Esports, and TSM performed decently during the first week to secure the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots respectively. These teams will definitely be looking to further strengthen their performance in the remaining two weeks.

Team Tamilas and Team SouL had a bad run in the first week finishing in the last and second-last place. Team SouL's bad form continued to haunt them as they were unable to find any momentum, losing crucial fights and getting eliminated early in multiple matches. Similarly, Team Tamilas also failed to find their footing and struggled to get their campaign going. These teams will look to reflect on their performance and come back stronger in Week 2.

Top 5 Fraggers of BGMI War of Glory Week 1

1) AKop (Orangutan): 41 Finishes

2) EGGY (Enigma Gaming): 38 Finishes

3) Sarang (7Sea Esports): 35 Finishes

4) Neyoo (GodLike Esports): 32 Finishes

5) Punk (Team XO): 31 Finishes

