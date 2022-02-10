Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

BGMI fans can rejoice at the start of the Grand Finals of the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 that kicked off today. In this competitive tournament with a whopping prize pool of ₹15 lakhs, viewers are sure to be entertained with the Finals scheduled to be held over the course of seven days until February 16, 2022.

With the first day concluded, the article below will discuss the current standings, overview, and top fraggers for the day.

Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 1 standings

At the end of Day 1, Celsius Esports is at the top of the table with 30 kills and 89 points. Team XO managed to secure the second place with 29 kills and 67 points, while the new team Nugget secured a comfortable third position with 52 points. BGIS winner Skylightz Gaming was placed fourth, while the fan-favorite Team Soul were in twelfth position. Unfortunately, both TSM and GodLike had a slow start, finishing in thirteenth and fourteenth place, respectively.

Orangutan, who emerged at the top in the semifinals, claimed the fifth place with 50 points. Enigma Gaming and Chemin Esports manged to hold on to the ninth and tenth place with 43 points each. Velocity Gaming finished Day 1 at the bottom of the standings table.

Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 1 overview

Rankings of the top eight teams after Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

With nine finishes, Celsius Esports clinched the first match of the Grand Finals. They were followed by Team Entity and Chemin Esports with six and eight frags, respectively.

Rankings of the bottom eight teams after Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Securing 11 kills, Skylightz Gaming claimed the second match. TSM played aggressively to claim ten frags while Celsius Esports took a more defensive stance to secure third place with just two frags. Unfortunately, Team Soul were at the ninth position with four points.

Displaying their great consistency, Celsius Esports won the third match with five frags. Chemin Esports and Team 8Bit came second and third with ten and six frags, respectively. GodLike Esports finished at eighth place with five kills.

Orangutan Esports showed off some truly aggressive gameplay to win the fourth match with 13 kills, while both Team Soul and Team Entity managed five frags each.

The fifth match was dominated by 7Sea Esports with 14 kills. Team 8Bit and Team Forever followed them with four and six kills respectively.

With 14 kills, Team XO secured a win in the sixth match. Enigma Gaming went on the offensive and managed to grab 12 kills in the same match.

Top fragger of the day

1) Chemin Esports (DeltaPG)- 10 kills

2) Team Nugget (Anujtoop)- 10 kills

3) Team XO (Punkk)- 10 kills

4) 7Sea (Sarang)- 10 kills

5) Celsius Esports (DreamS)- 10 kills

Edited by Siddharth Satish