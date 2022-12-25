Soul Mortal's top 3 moments of 2022

A recent clip uploaded by Animesh "Thug" Agarwal featured various creators like Mortal, 8bit Mamba, Snax, Regaltos, and more. The 8bit Founder and CEO asked everyone about their "top three moments of 2022." Naman "MortaL" Mathur revealed:

"The number one will be the Esports Award, which S8UL won for being the Content Group of the year. That will remain the number one for me for quite some time. Then, I felt good when most S8UL creators could purchase their cars."

Besides that, Mathur declared his meetup at Dreamhack Hyderabad as the third-best moment of 2022. The streamer called it extra special because of the love he got from his fans despite leaving competitive gaming and sticking to streaming.

Soul Mortal picks S8UL's win at Esports Awards as one of the three best moments of 2022

S8UL Esports was the winner in the "Content Group of the Year" at the Esports Awards 2022 (Image via Esports Awards)

Earlier this month, on December 14, S8UL Esports bagged the Content Group of the Year trophy at the prestigious Esports Awards. Other nominees in the same category included the likes of 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, OTK, LOUD, and more, which made the win for S8UL more significant.

The Content Group of the Year award honors the commendable work done by creators from an organization in entertaining the audience (Image via Esports Awards)

Esports Awards' "Content Group of the Year" category celebrates and honors the collaborative work done by organizations. The category's primary aim is to acknowledge the hard work done by a group of creators associated with a particular organization in producing top-notch entertainment.

Criteria like consistency, popularity, and variety of content, among other aspects, became the basis of nominations for the said category at the Esports Awards. At the same time, like the previous edition, the recent one also declared the winners in the Content Group of the Year category based on votes from the community.

Mortal was also nominated in the Esports Personality of the Year category but lost to Nadeshot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Besides S8UL Esports, Naman "Mortal" Mathur was also a nominee in one of the categories at the Esports Awards 2022. He was nominated for the Esports Personality of the Year but lost to the 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag.

Anyhow, the Indian superstar didn't show much emotion after losing out on the award but was pretty expressive when S8UL got declared the winner. Besides that, these days, the popular BGMI streamer has moved on to other games like Valorant and Among Us.

