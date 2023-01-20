"That is something very different": BGMI star MortaL on streaming GTA V RP and joining SOULCITY server

Naman "MortaL" Mathur, a fan-favorite streamer from India, moved on to streaming Valorant, Minecraft, and more after BGMI's ban. During a recent stream, one of his fans asked him why he hasn't switched to GTA V RP yet, as it is gaining a staggering fan-following these days.

PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) contributed massively to the growth of the streaming scene in India. After both Krafton-backed battle royale games got banned in the country, titles like Valorant, Among Us, Minecraft, and GTA V RP (roleplaying mod of GTA V) have become the frontrunners.

Naman "MortaL" answered:

"The thing is, it will not be comfortable for me. I don't mind streaming GTA V RP, but pulling off requires a different personality. That is something very different. RP is not meant for me."

Besides the GTA V roleplay, MortaL was also asked about entering S8UL Esports' RP server SOULCITY. The BGMI star responded:

"No, bro. I have planned nothing as of now. I don't know about the future, although. I am not planning to enter SOULCITY RP (server) now."

For those unaware, SOULCITY is the official GTA V RP server of S8UL Esports and Velocity Gaming.

"He is the best streamer S8UL has ever seen": S8UL Esports co-founder Thug on BGMI star MortaL

Earlier this week, Animesh "Thug" was asked about MortaL during a livestream. A fan asked his opinion on MortaL's smartness as a streamer. The S8UL and 8bit Creatives founder co-founder went on to call the BGMI star the best creator. Here's a quote of what Thug said:

"He is smart. He is a streamer. He is doing his job. As a streamer, I have absolutely zero complaints from him. He is the best streamer S8UL has ever seen. I don't think there is a streamer, forget S8UL, there is no streamer in the entire gaming industry as consistent and as obedient and as dedicated MortaL, not even Scout as a streamer."

For the unversed, MortaL is among the most well-known gaming content creators in India, with over 6.98 million subscribers and more than 1.197 billion channel views on YouTube. Apart from being a streamer, MortaL is also a former esports player, having played for Team SouL's PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India teams.

Although MortaL has claimed that he will not return to the competitive scene in the future, he hinted that the old Team SouL lineup might play in scrims if BGMI ever returns.

