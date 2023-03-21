"There will be a good impact on the esports community": ShreeMan LegenD on BGMI's hype and unban

BGMI has been banned in India for over seven months, but many fans are still hopeful for its return. Some players have refused to move on, consistently asking their favorite streamers about the possibility of an unban. Recently, fans asked Siddhant "ShreeMan LegenD" Joshi about the game's return.

In response, ShreeMan LegenD argued that while the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India could impact content creators, it may not have a significant impact in terms of views. Despite the game's popularity, its absence has given rise to a variety of other popular mobile games, and viewers may have already shifted their attention elsewhere:

"So, the way PUBG Mobile got banned and BGMI had a hype. I cannot feel that much hype. But, hopefully, Battlegrounds Mobile India or whatever it is that will make a return, once it comes back, there will be a good impact on the esports community, obviously."

He added:

"About the impact on content creation, I feel if anyone is getting 10% views, they will increase from 10% to 15% at maximum. If you are a professional esports player, it will positively impact you as long as you are performing."

According to ShreeMan LegenD, while the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India could benefit e-athletes who perform well, content creators and YouTubers may not experience a significant increase in viewership due to the unban. He claimed that this was because the hype surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch in July 2021, following the ban of PUBG Mobile, was much greater than it is now.

BGMI star ShreeMan LegenD rules out any massive impact on numbers but talks about nostalgia around the game

ShreeMan LegenD talked about the relatively lower hype surrounding the game's potential return:

"If you ask any content creator like myself about the potential effect of BGMI's return on their channel. I will tell you that it will not have any special impact on my channel because I was not even affected by it otherwise. You (the audience) never made me realize any effect of BGMI's ban."

He continued:

"After BGMI's return, our emotions will get influenced by it because our old memories will get refreshed. Those gameplays, all the fun we used to have in custom rooms, all the fights that happened while playing the game, and thankfully there's no fight going on now."

ShreeMan LegenD stated that if Battlegrounds Mobile India is unbanned and returns, his fans can expect similar content on his channel to what was present four years ago when PUBG Mobile was still available.

