PUBG Mobile x Bugatti - All featured cars, how to unlock, and more

Tencent/Krafton confirmed the PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collaboration a few days back. The much-anticipated crossover event just went live in the game, and fans can access the special-edition in-game replicas of Bugatti models alongside "new exclusive supercar features."

After downloading PUBG Mobile's latest 2.5 version, players can participate in the Bugatti-themed "Speed Drift" event and earn various rewards. Additionally, there is enough other 5th-anniversary content to explore in the famous Battle Royale shooter.

The iconic BUGATTI La Voiture Noire & Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse have started their engines in



Jump in to experience the aesthetics of speed!

pubgmobile.live/BUGATTI2023



Settle into an atmosphere of luxury.The iconic BUGATTI La Voiture Noire & Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse have started their engines in #PUBGMOBILE Jump in to experience the aesthetics of speed!

In the following section, readers can find more details about the latest "PUBG Mobile x Bugatti" collaboration.

PUBG Mobile x Bugatti brings La Voiture Noire and Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse models to the game via the Speed Drift event

\The Speed Drift event in PUBGM (Image via Tencent)

The latest PUBGM crossover event has introduced two famous Bugatti models to the game, which don't have a particular price tag in UC (Unknown Cash/Credits). Here are the Bugatti skins that are a part of the game's time-limited event:

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire (in Default, Alloy, and Warrior variants)

BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (in Default, Gold, and Shining variants)

Both supercars have three redeemable finishes each that one can claim with Bugatti Lucky Badge, available on the Speed Drift event's interface, and the Event Shop's "Reward Redemption" section with 1500 Lucky Vouchers.

In the Speed Drift event, players can participate by using 60 UC to accelerate at the start (same for Speed 1). Once they have reached Speed 1, players can further accelerate with Normal Acceleration (with the chance of failure) and Safe Acceleration, which costs a certain amount of UC.

BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse in default finish (Image via Tencent)

Here's how players can accelerate safely by paying UC to reach a certain amount of UC:

Speed 1/Start - 60 UC

60 UC Speed 2 - 180

180 Speed 3 - 500

500 Speed 4 - 1000

1000 Speed 5 - 2500

2500 Speed 6 - 5800

5800 Speed 7 - 7200

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire in default finish (Image via Tencent)

Here are the prices for the redemption of the finishes for Bugatti car skins in the PUBGM 2.5 version:

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire (Alloy) - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

BUGATTI La Voiture Noire (Warrior) - Three Bugatti Lucky Badges

BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (Gold) - One Bugatti Lucky Badge

BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (Shining) - Three Bugatti Lucky Badges

All supercars have unique features, which include a special Elimination Broadcast, Team-Up Broadcast, and Brake Stand. However, BUGATTI Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (Shining) and BUGATTI La Voiture Noire (Warrior) have three additional exclusive features listed below:

Spawn Island Air Drop

Parachute

Speed Boost effect

Once players have unlocked at least two of the finishes mentioned above, they will get access to "BUGATTI - Masterpiece," i.e., a surprise car finish in PUBG Mobile. Here's how much one will have to pay after unlocking a certain amount of finishes in the PUBG Mobile 2.5 version:

Owning two finishes - Required price of four Bugatti Lucky Badges

Owning three finishes - Required price of three Bugatti Lucky Badges

Owning four finishes - Required price of two Bugatti Lucky Badges

Owning five finishes - Required price of one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Owning six finishes - Free

For those unaware, the surprise supercar skin is BUGATTI La Voiture Noire (Nebula). Apart from the Bugatti cars, players can also unlock the Blue Heaven Wingman in the game.

