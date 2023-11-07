Top 5 BGMI players of Skyesports Championship 5.0 LAN Finals

The Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale was wrapped up on Sunday after intense action across 14 matches. Blind Esports bagged the trophy after delivering a terrific performance at the LAN event held in Bangalore. The team secured the first prize of ₹48 lakh. Right on their heels, Revenant and OR Esports grabbed the second and third positions.

The contest also witnessed some magical exploits from a few individual players, who played an instrumental part in helping their team attain a respectable rank. Let's take a look at the top five athletes of the Finale.

Top five players of Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finals

5) Admino - OR Esports

Admino has displayed his impeccable skills in the competition, specifically in the last seven matches. He singlehandedly eliminated 22 enemies and led OR Esports to third in the tournament. The club had a terrible start to the finals, as they stood 13th after seven games. The squad returned to the track in their last seven encounters and registered a podium finish.

4) Jonathan - GodLike Esports

Fan favorite athlete Jonathan again delivered an emphatic run at the LAN Finale. Oozing confidence from the beginning, he picked up 24 eliminations in 14 matches. However, his team, GodLike Esports, had a relatively tame outing, finishing sixth in the tournament. The Rooster achieved two Chicken Dinners, but their early exits in a few games caused them to drop out of the top three spots.

3) Spower - Blind Esports

Spower, the BGMI rising star, recently returned to Blind Esports after representing GodLike for nearly three months. His individual performance in the Skyesports Finale was commendable, as he notched up 24 frags and pushed his team to lift the crown. Blind Esports secured a hattrick Chicken Dinner in the event, which gave them a big lead on the scoreboard on Day 2.

2) Apollo - Revenant Esports

Apollo maintained his consistency in the Championship Finale, claiming 25 finishes at an average of 1.79. He retained his form throughout 14 encounters and soldiered his crew to the second spot. Despite him posting a maximum elimination count of seven, Revenant Esports missed the crown by just 10 points. The Sensei-led unit played incredibly in the last game of the tournament but couldn't capture the trophy.

1) Fierce - Revenant Esports

Ritesh "Fierce" Nawandar delivered an outstanding display of skill at the Skyesports BGMI LAN Finale. The renowned BGMI player grabbed 33 kills at an average of 2.36. His performances in the last few games were incredible, skyrocketing Revenant in the overall standings. Fierce's performances earned him the MVP title and a reward of ₹2 lakh. He, alongside Apollo and MJ, had a spectacular outing and secured the runner-up spot for their team.