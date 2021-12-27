Top 5 teams to watch in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Online Qualifiers Round 3

Round 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 online qualifiers will kick off today. The 256 teams, divided into 16 groups, will face-off for qualification to the Quarter-Finals of the mega event. 32 out of 256 sides have been invited, while the other 224 have qualified from the second round of the BGIS 2021.

The BGIS Online Qualifiers Round 3 will go on for four days, starting on 27 December and ending on 30 December.

Five sides that can cause waves in the Online Qualifiers Round 3 of BGIS 2021

5) Team iNSANE

This squad has shaped into a potent unit over the past few months. Ahead of BGIS Round 3, Team iNSANE has won multiple third-party tournaments.

Although the team hasn't been able to win tournaments with massive prize pools, it has mainly finished on the podium spots. Primarily known for their gunpower, the team is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

4) XSpark

The star-studded squad of XSpark recently came back into action. Although the team hasn't gotten much practice, the experience of players like Mavi and Scout will come in handy ahead of the mega event.

Add the experience of world-class fraggers such as GiLL and Ultron, and the team looks like a recipe for success at the mega event.

3) Team XO

Over the past 4-5 months, Team XO has become strategically sound. The duo of Punkk and Fierce looks deadly and is capable of winning gunfights against the best players in the country.

The squad has claimed the top spot in many small-scale events and won two major third-party tournaments. Known for their consistency, the team features on the third spot in this list.

2) TSM

The new squad of TSM is one of the most improved teams in the country. The emergence of young players such as AquaNox and Ninja has been a revelation and has helped them win multiple events.

Fresh of a major tournament victory, the side will look to make its mark at the BGIS.

1) GodLike Esports

GodLike Esports is one of the strongest teams in the country. The squad has been in top form ever since the release of BGMI and has won four major third-party events.

The team has also performed quite well in small-scale events, finishing in the podium spots and making them one of the top contenders to win the event. Their previous achievements and experiences grant them the top spot on this list.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

