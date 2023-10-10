Top 5 teams to watch for in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Grand Finals 

India’s top 16 teams are gearing up for the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2023, a ₹2 crore BGMI tournament. It will be organized on October 12, 13, and 15 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, India.

In the nail-biting Semifinals, the top 16 teams from the overall scoreboard have acquired their position in the upcoming Grand Finals. Let’s take a look at the BGMI squads that could come out victorious in the prestigious competition.

Note: This article is subjective and the list reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 BGMI squads to follow in BGIS 2023 Finals

5) Gods Reign

The Robin-led star lineup looked confident in the previous phases of the ongoing India Series. Their marquee athlete, Ninjajod, is among the top individual performers after the Semifinals. While playing for their previous organization, TSM, the squad was the runner-up in the inaugural season of the BGIS. However, Shadow, who was the IGL in that event, left to join GodLike.

In this ongoing contest, Gods Reign was in seventh spot in the Semifinals and will now be looking to up their game and win the title at the LAN Finals.

4) Medal Esports

This team consists of veterans like Paradox and Encore, who got back their outstanding form right before the Grand Finals. The squad bagged the dominant position in the Semifinals after exhibiting a steady performance throughout 12 games.

Despite their average performance in the previous many tournaments, Medal Esports is determined to be a top contender in the Finale as their players have vast experience in the field. They will definitely try to maintain their pace in the ultimate phase.

3) Revenant Esports

Revenant's performance had been inconsistent over the past several tournaments, but the crew looks to be in great form so far in the BGIS. They demonstrated a strong showing in the Semifinals as the Sensei-led roster earned second spot there.

This year, the well-known firm signed four seasoned players, Sensei, MJ, Apollo, and Fierce, and will now aim to win the India Series 2023 title.

2) Blind Esports

The Manya-led roster, known for its unique and aggressive gameplay, has been in great shape for a long time. Last year, they notched up the BGMI Master Series in thumping fashion while competing for Global Esports. The squad under Blind Esports has also clinched numerous third-party events in the past four months.

That said, the team had a modest showcasing in the Grand Finals of the BGMS Season 2. Their performance in the BGIS Semifinals was also mediocre, but the lineup could lift the trophy in the upcoming finals.

1) Gladiators Esports

The former roster of Chemin Esports joined Gladiators Esports after the return of BGMI. Since then, the squad has delivered a remarkable performance in many tournaments. The Destro-led lineup recently emerged victorious in the BGMS Season 2, the biggest event of the title to date.

Gladiators Esports has also performed exceptionally so far in the BGIS 2023 and was third in the Semifinals. The star-studded crew is one of the top contenders to win it all.