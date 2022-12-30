Towqeer Gilkar, Stalwart Esports co-founder answers fans' questions on BGMI unban

Towqeer Gilkar, the co-founder of the Indian organization Stalwart Esports, often interacts with his followers via his Instagram handle. A few hours back, he held another "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, and as expected, he received a plethora of queries regarding BGMI's unban situation.

The Stalwart Esports' co-founder held an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram recently (Image via Instagram/Towqeer Gilkar)

Answering questions like "When will BGMI return?" and "What's the update around Battlegrounds Mobile India's current situation?" the Stalwart Esports co-founder said that the game may make a return in the first quarter of 2023. However, how he worded his answers seemed more speculative than confirmatory.

Towqeer Gilkar suggests BGMI may return in Q1 2023

BGMI fans are quite eager to learn about the fate of their favorite game. Hence, many often flood the DMs of popular esports influencers to get hold of some information regarding its return.

As mentioned, Gilkar was asked about the unban multiple times. One of his users asked him for a hint regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's status, to which Gilkar provided a tentative answer by writing:

"Bhai if I owned Krafton or worked in PM office Abhi batadeta but as much I know Q1, 2023."

The Stalwart Esports co-founder suggested that the game can make a return in the first quarter of 2023 (Image via Instagram/ Towqeer Gilkar)

Another user asked Towqeer Gilkar about any positive updates regarding the game's return date. Gilkar didn't suggest a specific date, but answered:

"Ayage raha! Till then work on yourself, study hard, exercise learn new skills!"

Gilkar suggested a user to focus on their studies (Image via Instagram/ Towqeer Gilkar)

Besides the updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Gillkar also talked about various subjects, including trading, Andrew Tate, esports, and more. When asked about meeting a SouL member, Towqeer said he met a few of them and called them "Good lads."

The Stalwart Esports co-founder was also asked to talk about Jonathan in one word, to which Towqeer referred to the BGMI superstar as "Insaan." Furthermore, another follower asked him whether he ever thought of adding Jonathan to Stalwart Esports' roster, to which he wrote:

"No! I'm a very logical person!"

Enter Gilkar about GodL star Jonathan (Image via Instagram/ Towqeer Gilkar)

Interestingly, a few days back, Towqeer told his followers via an Instagram story that they may expect an announcement regarding BGMI in two weeks.

Despite all the talk and speculation around the announcement and return, one should take every piece of information with a grain of salt. The only thing one can do is wait for an official update from Krafton's side.

