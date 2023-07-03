Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2: Invited teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

The Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2, a ₹22,00,000 tournament, is all set to start on July 4. This is the second season of Pro Invitational, and this nine-day contest is Villager's second event following the re-release of BGMI on May 29. However, the two-day qualifier that features teams like 8Bit and Enigma Forever already started on July 2.

The qualifier, played between 24 invited teams, will see only eight teams move to the main event. The League Stage, consisting of 16 invited and eight qualified teams, will start tomorrow and end on July 9. The Grand Finals will span three days from July 11 to 13, featuring a showdown among the top 16 teams vying for the coveted title and a pie of the prize pool. The contest will be streamed live on the Villager Esports Youtube channel starting at 12 pm IST. The inaugural season of the Pro Invitational took place in 2021, culminating in the victory of 7Sea Esports.

Participating teams of BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2

The teams battling for qualifiers are as follows:

Revenge Esports Chemin Esports Rivalry GodLike Girls AutoBotz Reckoning Esports Enigma Forever True Rippers TWOB Team Insane Team Mayhem Gujrat Tigers Team Tamilas Team Celtz Team Psyche Medal Esports Big Brother Esports Team 8Bit FS Esports One Blade Team Mayavi Team Veterans EsportsWala Genesis Esports

Invited teams for League Stage

Team Soul GodLike Esports Team XSpark Orangutan Blind Team Aladin Entity Gaming Gladiators Esports WSB Esports Revenant Esports Velocity Gaming Numen Global Esports OR Esports Gods Reign Hyderabad Hydras

Blind Esports has been experiencing remarkable success, emerging victorious in five tournaments over the past month. Their triumphant conquests include the Villager Esports Domin8r Series and the Skyesports Champions Series. Blind Spower, in particular, has displayed astonishing consistency and has earned the coveted MVP title in two recent events.

GodLike Esports, known for having some of the biggest superstars in their lineup, initially struggled to achieve favorable outcomes, failing to showcase their true potential. However, the squad eventually returned to form after winning the iQOO Pro BGMI Series yesterday. This tournament presents a promising opportunity for them to showcase what they're really capable of.

Fan favorite Team Soul delivered commendable performances in both the Skyesports Champions Series and the Domin8r Series, securing second and third-place finishes, respectively. With their sights set on triumph, they are eager to claim victory in this new endeavor.

Gladiators Esports recently won the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup and will be among the top units to follow in the upcoming event as well. OR, Team Insane, 8Bit, and Gods Reign is also in fabulous form and will aim to win the Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2.

