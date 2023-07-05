Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League Day 2: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

Following the conclusion of Day 2, Team 8Bit dethroned Revenant Esports from the prime position in the BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League. The table toppers accumulated 69 points with the help of 43 kills and two Chicken Dinners in their eight matches. Team Soul and Blind Esports, without any Chicken Dinner, took second and third places with 67 and 65 points, respectively.

Sensei-led Revenant Esports slipped to the fifth spot with 59 points. Gladiators and Chemin Esports ranked seventh and ninth, respectively, in the overall table. GodLike Esports, after two good games, moved up to 13th position.

Neyo, with 17 frags, captured the pole spot in the top player list, followed by MJ and Manya, with 15 finishes each. Rexx from Numen Esports gained fourth place with 14 kills.

BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League Day 2 overview

The second day started with a mind-boggling match between Group A and B on the Miramar map. Team 8Bit gained an 8-kill Chicken Dinner courtesy of Mighty’s performance.

Chemin Esports, a newly formed lineup, had a decent run, earning 11 points in the opening battle. Meanwhile, Team Soul, Global Esports, and Gods Reign got only one point each.

Team Soul came second after Day 2 (Image via Villager Esports)

After showcasing nice teamwork, Entity Gaming registered a grand 12-kill victory in the second game between Group A and C on the Erangel map. Their BGMI pro Gamlaboy eliminated five enemies in this match. Esportswala, GodLike, Gladiators Esports, and XSpark secured nine points each.

Orangutan’s right moves in the last few circles led them to clinch the third match with 14 finishes. Blind Esports, too, played perfectly and scored 15 points, including 10 frags. Autobotz and 8Bit showed some resistance in this encounter, with nine points each.

GodLike Esports was in 13th place after Day 2 (Image via Villager Esports)

Medal Esports conquered the fourth battle with six frags. Team Mayhem, who came into the League after winning the Qualifiers, scored 15 points. Team Soul and Gods Reign got 12 and 11 points, respectively. The previous match winner, Orangutan, took only one point.

Saumraj-led Entity Gaming achieved their second victory of Day 2, winning the fifth game with 15 eliminations. Medal Esports and Team Soul too performed phenomenally to ensure 11 points each. GodLike failed to register a single point.

Overall standings of BGMI Pro Invitational after Day 2 (Image via Villager Esports)

Autobotz Esports surprisingly emerged victorious in the sixth game with 12 finishes. Team GodLike also had a sensational play, taking a total of 18 points, including 13 frags. Blind Esports collected 17 points, while Reckoning got eight points in the last match of the BGMI Pro Invitational Day 2.

