Nodwin BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) points table after Week 3 Qualifiers

The Weekly Qualifiers of the ongoing Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series ended last night with a bang. The final day of the Qualifiers saw Nigma Galaxy put up their best performance in the tournament, accumulating 45 points and climbing 15 places on the points table. However, many popular teams failed to make it to the Weekly Finals.

BGMI players and fans across the country can watch the Weekly Finals from 8.00 pm IST tonight.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Qualifiers: Match results and overall points table

GodLike Esports secured the first chicken dinner of the final day of the Weekly Qualifiers. The team defeated Enigma Gaming in a 2v2 fight in the end zone. However, the latter bagged the most points in the match (25 points). FS Esports and Nigma Galaxy secured 16 points and 13 points, respectively.

The second match was played on the Sanhok map and was memorable due to Insane Mac's astonishing clutches. The pro player showcased brilliant survival skills and decimated opponents when he was required to. After wiping out Hydra Esports, Mac defeated Goblin in a 1v1 battle in the end zone and helped his team secure a spot in the Weekly Finals.

The final match of the Weekly Qualifiers saw the points table undergo several changes, as teams from the bottom eight secured spots in the top 16. Blind Esports won the match. Nigma Galaxy finished second, thanks to MJ's heroics. Nigma Galaxy climbed six places on the points table and finished in the 11th spot.

GodLike Esports surpassed TeamSoloMid and finished in 16th place. Crowd favorites Team Soul and Hydra Esports failed to make it to the top 16.

Here's a look at where all the BGMI teams stand at the end of Week 3 Qualifiers:

Chemin Esports (104 points, along with three chicken dinners) Team XO (93 points) Team Orangutan (84 points, along with two chicken dinners) Global Esports (74 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Enigma Forever (71 points, along with one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (70 points) Skylightz Gaming (69 points) Blind Esports (68 points, along with two chicken dinners) Marcos Gaming (64 points) Enigma Gaming (64 points) Nigma Galaxy (61 points) Team Insane Esports (59 points, along with one chicken dinner) 7 Sea Esports (54 points) R Esports (52 points, along with one chicken dinner) FS Esports (52 points) GodLike Esports (51 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team SoloMid (51 points) Team Soul (45 points) Rivalry Esports (42 points) Revenant Esports (42 points) Hyderabad Hydras (41 points) Team 8Bit (37 points) Team X Spark (36 points) Hydra Esports (33 points)

While Chemin Esports, Orange Rock Esports, Team Orangutan, and Team XO will accrue more points in the Weekly Finals, it remains to be seen whether Team Soul, Team X Spark, and Rivalry Esports have accumulated enough points in the previous week to make it to the Grand Finals. After two consecutive bad weeks, Hyderabad Hydras and Hydra Esports bid farewell to the BGMI LAN tournament.

