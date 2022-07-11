Nodwin BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) updated points table after Week 3 Finals

Following 12 blisteringly intense matches in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, the Week 3 Finals of the BGMI Masters Series concluded with Enigma Gaming as the Weekly Champions. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports and Nigma Galaxy ended the week in second and third place, respectively.

The stage is set for the Grand Finals to begin on 13 July. The top 16 teams from the League Stages will try to win the BGMI LAN event.

16 teams on the points table of BGMI Masters Series after the conclusion of the Week 3 Finals

The 16 qualified teams from the Week 3 Qualifiers participated in the Week 3 Finals and played 12 matches over the course of three days. While some teams put up great performances during the Week 3 Finals, others failed to shine but hope to put up a decent showing in the Grand Finals.

Here's where the 16 BGMI teams finished in the Week 3 overall points table:

Enigma Gaming (144 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (131 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (124 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Chemin Esports (122 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team XO (117 points) Orange Rock Esports (93 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (92 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Enigma Forever (92 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Global Esports (88 points) Team Orangutan (81 points) Skylightz Gaming (80 points) 7 Sea Esports (56 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (53 points) Blind Esports (46 points) Marcos Gaming (46 points) R Esports (42 points)

BGMI teams that shone on the third day of the Week 3 Finals

Team Enigma Forever struggled to secure a spot in the top 16, but they won the first match of the final day of the Week 3 Finals and turned the tables. The team defeated Team XO to secure a 10-kill chicken dinner in the match. However, it was Team XO who got the most points as they secured 13 kills.

GodLike Esports continued their rich form in the Week 3 Finals as they won the second match of the day played on Sanhok. The match will be remembered for the destruction caused by Jonathan, who became the MVP with five kills. Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming and Team XO also had decent outings as the teams obtained 19 and 15 points, respectively.

The third match saw a tactical masterclass from Aadi as he led Team Insane Forever to a chicken dinner. The side eliminated Team XO and Enigma Gaming to secure five kills in the match.

Nigma Galaxy won the final match of the day. This was their third win in two matchdays. The side secured a seven-kill chicken dinner by defeating Chemin Esports in the final circle. However, FS Esports took up the limelight as they managed to secure a place in the Grand Finals of the BGMI LAN event.

