Nodwin Gaming BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after League Week 1 Day 1

The ongoing LAN event BGMI Masters Series 2023, is getting broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Rooter. Millions of fans across the country have been glued to their TV sets and other streaming devices, watching their favorite stars in action. With the three-day Launch Week concluding on Sunday, the League Week 1 matches began last night. Most of the teams performed according to fans' expectations, but some talented lineups succumbed to the pressure of the event.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (League Week 1 Day 1)

The 24 BGMI esports teams took part in three blisteringly intense matches on Day 1 of the League Week 1, witnessing three different winners. Here's a look at them:

Match 1 - Group A vs B (Erangel) - Chemin Esports with 9 kills

Match 2 - Group A vs B (Miramar) - One Blade Esports with 4 kills

Match 3 - Group B vs C (Sanhok) - Blind Esports with 6 kills

Here's a look at the overall standings at the conclusion of Day 1 of League Week 1:

Chemin Esports (52 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) One Blade Esports (37 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (33 points) Gladiator Esports (22 points) Blind Esports (21 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Numen Esports (21 points) GodLike Esports (21 points) Gods Reign (18 points) Team 8Bit (17 points) Team Soul (17 points) Team Velocity (16 points) Orange Rock Esports (15 points) WSB Gaming (14 points) Team Spy (14 points) Marcos Gaming (12 points) Team Orangutan (11 points) Enigma Gaming (9 points) Revenant Esports (9 points) Team X Spark (8 points) Lucknow Giants (4 points) Entity Gaming (3 points) Global Esports (3 points) True Rippers (3 points) Medal Esports (0 points)

While Chemin Esports and Blind Esports staged a comeback after grabbing chicken dinners, fans of popular teams like Team SouL, GodLike Esports, and Team X Spark didn't have much to cheer about. Meanwhile, fans of Medal Esports will be hoping that their side can register points tonight.

What is the schedule of the remaining matchdays of BGMS 2023 League Week 1?

Following the massive success of Matchday 1, the League Week 1 matches will continue tonight at 9:30 pm IST. While Group C will feature in all three matches, Group B and Group A will feature in two and one matches, respectively.

Here's how the remaining matches of Launch Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 LAN tournament are lined up:

Day 2 (August 8)

Erangel - Group B vs C

Miramar - Group A vs C

Erangel - Group A vs C

Day 3 (August 9)

Erangel - Group A vs B

Sanhok - Group A vs B

Miramar - Group B vs C

Day 4 (August 10)

Erangel - Group B vs C

Miramar - Group A vs C

Erangel - Group A vs C

With three matchdays and a total of nine matches left, it remains to be seen which 16 BGMI esports sides can book their tickets in the Super Weekend 1 of the BGMS 2023.