Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series points table after Week 3 Finals Day 1

The Week 3 Finals of the BGMI Masters Series began last night and will continue for the weekend. The top 16 BGMI teams from the Week 3 Qualifiers are trying their best to secure points in the overall points table en route to the Grand Finals.

Live coverage of the rest of the Weekly Finals matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Glance Live, and LOCO.

How does the overall points table of the BGMI Masters Series look after conclusion of Week 3 Finals Day 1?

The points garnered by the teams in the 12 matches played in the third week's Weekly Finals are added to the tally of the Launch Week and Week 2 Finals.

Here's where the 24 BGMI teams stand on the overall points table of BGMS:

Team XO (275 points, along with five Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (247 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (244 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Orange Rock Esports (235 points, along with four Chicken Dinners) Chemin Esports (211 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team Soul (206 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (191 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team 8Bit (173 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (173 points) Revenant Esports (149 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (141 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (141 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (131 points) Team X Spark (126 points) Rivalry Esports (105 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (99 points) Team Enigma Forever (86 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) R Esports (66 points) 7 Sea Esports (65 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (64 points) Team SoloMid (59 points) Global Esports (59 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points)

While Team XO will try to increase their 28-point lead over Team Orangutan at the top of the table, popular sides like Team Soul and Team 8bit will hope they can still make it to the Grand Finals without playing the Week 3 Finals.

Meanwhile, teams like FS Esports and R Esports will try to cement their places in the top 16.

Which BGMI teams got Chicken Dinners on Day 1 of Week 3 Finals?

After failing to qualify in the Week 2 Finals, 7Sea Esports began the Week 3 Finals with a bang. They took home their first Chicken Dinner by securing ten kills.

OR Esports got back to winning ways as they won the second match of the day. Led by Jelly, the side conquered Sanhok, killing 13 enemies. Skylightz Gaming and Enigma Gaming finished in second and third positions, respectively.

The day's third and penultimate match saw Enigma Gaming (10 kills), Skylightz Gaming (10), and GodLike Esports (11) create chaos in the lobby. Although GodL was eliminated in fifth place, Skylightz and Enigma battled it out in the final circle, with the latter emerging victorious.

Chemin Esports announced their comeback in grand style as they decimated Team Enigma Forever, R Esports, and Blind Esports en route to their 19-kill Chicken Dinner. The team accrued 34 points from the final game of the day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far