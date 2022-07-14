Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series updated points table and match timings after Grand Finals Day 1

Following the success of the League Stages, the ongoing LAN event - BGMI Masters Series, has reached its business end. The top 16 teams from the League Stages have made their way to the Grand Finals and will compete against each other to emerge as tournament champions.

While GodLike Esports and Team Soul seem to have regained their form, Team Orangutan and Team XO are continuing their domination. The stage is perfectly set for the other teams to shine as well.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 1: Overview and points table

Surprising pundits and fans, Team Orangutan managed to snatch the first chicken dinner of the day from the grasp of Team Soul. The side capitalized on the fight between Team Soul and GodLike Esports and won the match. Team Soul finished in second position with 10 kills, while GodLike Esports took 11 kills and finished third.

The second match of the Grand Finals was played on the map of Sanhok. Led by Sensei, Team XO enjoyed having the zone and emerged as the winners of the match, accumulating 14 kills in the process. While Chemin Esports finished second, Skylightz Gaming earned 16 points from the match.

Following an average performance in the second match, GodLike Esports made a comeback in the third match of the day. The match will be remembered for Jonathan's exploits, which decimated opponents.

He ended the match by finishing Team Enigma Forever's 420OP and Owais with a single grenade. Meanwhile, Team Orangutan and Skylightz Gaming continued their consistent performances as the teams accrued 16 and 13 points from the match, respectively.

Playing on Erangel, Global Esports won the final match of Day 1. The young guns managed to secure 12 kills from the match. Both Team Insane Esports and Chemin Esports had decent showings as they collected 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Here's a look at where the 16 participating BGMI teams stand at the conclusion of the first day of the Grand Finals:

GodLike Esports (68 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Global Esports (57 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Orangutan (48 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Soul (44 points) Team Enigma Forever (42 points) Team XO (37 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (34 points) Enigma Gaming (31 points) Skylightz Gaming (30 points) Team Insane Esports (18 points) Revenant Esports (15 points) Nigma Galaxy (14 points) FS Esports (14 points) Blind Esports (14 points) Team 8Bit (10 points) Orange Rock Esports (7 points)

Match timings for the remaining matchdays

The remaining matchdays of the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals will be broadcast exclusively on television (Star Sports 2 channel) and streaming platforms (LOCO and Glance Live) between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm (IST) in English, Hindi, and Tamil. The Grand Finals will continue till July 17.

Here's a look at the match timings of the Grand Finals:

Match 1 - Erangel - 8:30 PM

Match 2 - Sanhok - 9:20 PM

Match 3 - Miramar - 10:10 PM

Match 4 - Erangel - 11:00 PM

It remains to be seen which BGMI team outplays all other teams and emerges as the champions of the biggest LAN event in Indian esports' history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far