After the completion of 12 matches per team, Blind Esports stands first with 132 points in the BGMI Champions Cup League Stage. They competed aggressively on Day 4 and amassed 56 points in their last four matches. 7SEA Esports and Gods Reign came second and third with 125 and 99 points, respectively.

Gujarat Tigers slipped to fourth spot with 97 points, while Team Soul held fifth with 93 points in their 12 games. GodLike slumped to the 19th position after getting only five points today. Team XSpark, owned by Scoutop, finished 25th with 47 points.

Spower from Blind Esports grabbed 37 eliminations overall, while his teammate Manya secured 26. SprayGod and Vexe picked up 24 and 23 kills, respectively.

Day 4 overview of BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League

Team Enigma Forever began their day with a much-needed victory, getting seven eliminations in the process. Blind Esports, who came second, grabbed 16 points courtesy of 10 impressive eliminations. 7SEA secured the maximum number of kills, 11, in this first encounter and received 15 points.

Team Underdogs registered their first win in the second battle with eight frags, while Blind Esports yet again fought fiercely to claim 16 points, 14 of which came from eliminations. WSB and TEM secured 12 and 9 points respectively, while GodLike had another miserable game.

Rivalry surprised the spectators with their eight-kill triumph in the third round. Team Insane and Hyderabad Hydras acquired 15 and 11 points, respectively. GodLike Esports got only one point for the third match in a row.

After displaying aggression throughout the fourth game, Team Insane secured a massive 14-kill Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Robin, earned 18 points with 14 frags. OR Esports also managed to get eight kills despite being eliminated relatively early.

Genxfm then made a comeback to secure their second Chicken Dinner with four finishes. However, Velocity Gaming topped the match scoreboard with 15 points to their name. After several disappointing results, Team XSpark fought hard in the fifth game and acquired 15 points, including 10 kills.

Entity Gaming, previously included under the Team VST banner, emerged victorious with nine kills in the last round of Day 4. BGMI star Spower was performed incredibly, securing eight kills and helping Blind Esports gain 18 points. Team Gladiators got 17 points, while Team Soul took only one point.

