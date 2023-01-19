"Obviously, it has (an audience) and will have": Mazy about BGMI's fanbase

Despite almost five months since the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), it has remained prevalent among its fans. Many still expect the game's comeback as they continue asking their favorite streamers for updates. However, no one has gotten word on the ban reversal.

Recently, well-known esports commentator and analyst Zishan "Mazy" Alam was streaming on his YouTube channel MazyisLive, when subscribers started asking about the game's return. When a fan wanted to know if Battlegrounds Mobile India still has an audience, Mazy replied:

"Obviously, it has (an audience) and will have (it in the future). Its audience is going nowhere as more than half of them (mobile gaming YouTubers) have made their careers around BGMI."

He also claimed that many PC gamers grew little while mobile gaming creators amassed fame on YouTube. Mazy fans waned his take on Krafton being unresponsive for months, while the COD Mobile developers were quick to resolve the issue recently.

Mazy responded by explaining that COD Mobile faced a recent issue because of a glitch in the Apple App Store. At the same time, BGMI's issue has "government's involvement," which is why Krafton has not been able to resolve it to date.

For those unaware, Call of Duty: Mobile was recently removed from Apple App Store, and Activision quickly responded. Furthermore, Apple resolved the issue after a few hours.

The wait for unban continues as Krafton keeps mum on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

MeitY blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India almost five months ago, and the game has since been unavailable from Google and Apple's application stores. Krafton's initial response came way back in July 2022, and since then, the South Korean gaming company has largely remained silent except for a few occasions.

It was November 2022, when last time Krafton gave a positive statement mentioning Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game company released its Q3 earning report in November 2022, in which it stated:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

However, after that statement, Krafton has yet to make an announcement or confirmation. Although many leaks or rumors have made their way to the internet from time to time, the game remains banned after five months.

Recently, the GodLike Esports star Jonathan addressed the BGMI unban during one of his live streams. He asked his fans to keep grinding as the game might make a comeback any day. Furthermore, he told his fans about "the leaks" he has been getting lately, but he is not trusting anything yet.

Here's what the esports pro athlete said:

"I have been getting many leaks, but I do not believe any. I am focusing on playing the game and grinding. We will start our "boom" as soon as I hear that the "game has returned to the App Store and the Play Store."

The professional player also highlighted how he was missing the LAN events and other things related to the game. However, like most fans, Jonathan was also unsure about the unban date.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

