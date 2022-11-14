Payal Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

Content creation has become a popular career in India after the rise of BGMI, with many competent players and entertainers cashing in on the opportunity. Online multiplayer games such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile (or BGMI) introduced the Indian gaming community to content creators like Sc0ut, MortaL, Total Gaming, Dynamo, Desi Gamers, and many others.

Payal Dhare, who owns the Payal Gaming YouTube channel, is yet another online personality who has seen massive growth since the release of BGMI. Interestingly, Payal's content is not just limited to Battlegrounds Mobile India, as she often publishes videos featuring games like GTA 5 and Among Us. On top of that, the famed YouTuber also uploads vlogs to her channel.

Payal Gaming: BGMI character ID, IGN, YouTube earnings, in-game stats, and more

Payal Gaming's Battlegrounds Mobile India character ID and in-game name (Image via Krafton)

Like most other games, Battlegrounds Mobile India assigns a specific character ID to its players. These character UIDs help distinguish one profile from the other, and players can use this ID in-game to view another player's stats. The in-game name (IGN), on the other hand, is created by the players themselves and can be changed multiple times.

Payal Gaming's character ID is 5120321397, which fans can use to find her profile and view her in-game stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Payal Dhare is associated with the Indian esports organization SouL (stylized as S8UL), which is why her in-game name is S8ÛLpâyâl.

F/D ratio, number of wins, and rank in the current season

Payal Gaming's finishes, F/D ratio, wins, and more (Image via Krafton)

Many Battlegrounds Mobile India creators are slowly transitioning in terms of their content following the game's ban within the community. Due to this, Payal's number of matches in the current season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7) shows a substantial decrease, as she has played only nine games.

Payal Gaming's seasonal tier in TPP squad (Image via Krafton)

In the nine games she has played in the renewed C3S7 season, Payal has secured a Chicken Dinner in four of them and reached the top 10 in five of those matches. Despite the sample size being rather small, Payal's F/D ratio of 6.22 is still quite impressive, with a total of 56 finishes.

Payal's overall rating is 88.3 (SS) in the current season, while her tier is Platinum IV.

Payal Gaming's YouTube earnings

Payal Dhare's YouTube channels and earnings (Image via Google)

As mentioned earlier, Payal has played only nine games in the current season of BGMI. As a result, only a few Battlegrounds Mobile India videos have been featured on her Payal Gaming YouTube channel in the last few weeks. Instead of BGMI, Payal has focused on diversifying her content recently. Her fans can spot an increase in the number of vlogs and collaborations she engages in, alongside gameplay videos of other popular titles.

According to the American site Social Blade, Dhare's subscriber count has increased by 70K in the past 30 days, with her total number of views growing by 3.9%. Based on these estimates, her YouTube income in the past month is expected to lie somewhere between $2K and $32.3K.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes