Potter Gaming's BGMI ID, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more

BGMI replaced PUBG Mobile in the Indian gaming market while rejuvenating the content creation and esports ecosystem in the country. Many PUBG Mobile pro players, streamers, and content creators seamlessly transitioned to the new game and continued to see significant growth after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Arpit Taneja, known for his channel Potter Gaming, is a well-known content creator who started with PUBG Mobile and is currently uploading videos around BGMI. These days, Arpit's content primarily consists of reaction videos. His previous uploads include tips, tricks, and gameplay highlights.

Potter Gaming: BGMI UID, in-game name, YouTube earnings, seasonal stats, and more

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's in-game account (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Each BGMI account has a specific ID and an exclusive in-game name. Both serve as unique identifiers that players can use to view anyone's account in the game. The character ID gets created automatically when players log into the game for the first time and cannot be changed at a later date. However, the IGN can be customized using a Rename Card.

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's clan (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Potter Gaming's Battlegrounds Mobile India UID is 576167359, and his in-game name is 4UDxPotterYt. He is the leader of the FourUnderDoGs clan in BGMI.

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's tier, rank, number of chicken dinners, F/D ratio, and other seasonal stats

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's seasonal stats in Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been blocked since July 2022 due to security concerns. Due to its absence from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the game is yet to receive a new patch update. Instead, the in-game Ranked Season C3S7 got renewed twice with a rank reset.

Since the game servers are still online, many continue to play the ranked mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja has played 42 matches in the ongoing season and registered four wins. Having appeared 29 times in the "Top 10," Potter has scored 282 finishes with an F/D ratio of 6.71.

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's tier details (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Arpit's stats have an 84.6 (SS) rating in Cycle 3 Season 7, while his Season Rank is in the top 12.00%. Moreover, his Season Rating is 5850, and his current Battlegrounds Mobile India tier is Crown III.

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's estimated earnings from YouTube

Arpit "Potter Gaming" Taneja's YouTube channels (Image via Google)

Potter Gaming is Arpit's primary YouTube channel, with more than 224K subscribers and 36.879 million views. He also runs two other channels: Potter Shorts and Potter Plays.

According to social media analytics website Social Blade, Potter Gaming has observed a dip in the number of channel views in the last 30 days. The content creator's estimated earnings during the same time frame lies between $43 and $681.

