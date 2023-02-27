The past few months haven't been ideal for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) fans, as the game, despite the servers being online, has been unavailable from the Google Play and App Store. The sudden disappearance happened due to a ban imposed by the Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

However, earlier today, i.e., on February 27, BGMI received some new content in the form of in-game events. This recent development is quite interesting, considering the new in-game additions have happened for the first time in months. In contrast, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any patch updates since the ban.

The introduction of new events, which have now been removed from the game, has reignited hopes of BGMI's unban amidst the rumors of an impending date in April 2023.

Disclaimer: Krafton has removed the events, but they could reappear.

BGMI's comeback seems likely after Krafton introduces some new in-game content, months after the ban

GT🦩 @GametubeI since July 2022 Today, Krafton included new events in BGMI. However, the game has been removed from Google Play & App Store in Indiasince July 2022 Today, Krafton included new events in BGMI. However, the game has been removed from Google Play & App Store in India 🇮🇳 since July 2022 https://t.co/R8qDeuaSma

Battlegrounds Mobile India, like its predecessor PUBG Mobile, got blocked by MeitY due to data security concerns. However, the former's servers in India are functional to date, albeit the game has yet to receive a new patch update like the latter's global version.

However, Krafton's recent move of introducing new content, which later got removed from the game's event section, has been quite positive. Such a development is also crucial, especially after the South Korean game studio has consistently showcased its drive to restore BGMI's services in India.

GT🦩 @GametubeI GT🦩 @GametubeI since July 2022 Today, Krafton included new events in BGMI. However, the game has been removed from Google Play & App Store in Indiasince July 2022 Today, Krafton included new events in BGMI. However, the game has been removed from Google Play & App Store in India 🇮🇳 since July 2022 https://t.co/R8qDeuaSma Krafton removed all the newly added events from Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)… twitter.com/gametubei/stat… Krafton removed all the newly added events from Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)… twitter.com/gametubei/stat… https://t.co/5j0hZeKLTK

Still, there is a sense of ambiguity around the future of Battlegrounds Mobile India, as neither Krafton nor the Government of India has spoken discretely on the matter. Thus, despite numerous supposed positive moves from the game developers, the unbanning of the Indian PUBG Mobile variant is uncertain.

It is more practical for readers to wait for Krafton to confirm the news rather than placing faith in unban rumors online. Hence, as of this writing, BGMI will not make a comeback just yet.

Fans should be wary of unauthorized download links that can get accounts suspended

There are no genuine download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India right now (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the unban rumors have surfaced online, fans have encountered several fake download links disguised as 2.2, 2.3, or 2.4 update APK files for BGMI. It is well-known that Battlegrounds Mobile India is still operating on its 2.1 version, and such download links are unofficial and dubious.

Hence, avoiding unauthorized download links of Battlegrounds Mobile India is sensible. Players installing the APK using any such dubious source might download bloatware and malware on their devices. On top of that, installation from any unofficial source leads to account suspensions.

Krafton has discretely directed fans to avoid unauthorized sources for installing Battlegrounds Mobile India. On the other hand, the app is missing from the official application stores. Therefore, players must not try anything out of the line if they already have the game installed on their devices. Doing so might put their accounts and data at risk.

Poll : 0 votes